Bigg Boss OTT 2: Eviction, Addiction & Romance

IMAGE: Salman Khan with Manisha Rani. Photograph: Jio Cinema/Twitter

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT premiered over the weekend on Jio Cinema and it was an exciting watch, thanks to host Salman Khan and an interesting line-up of contestants.

The show kicked off with Salman introducing the contestants.

The celeb contestants include dancer-turned-social media influencer Manisha Rani, YouTuber Abhisek Malhan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, television actor Avinash Sachdev, his ex-girlfriend and actress Palak Purswani, television actress Jiya Shankar, Falak Naaz, former host and VJ, Cyrus Broacha, social media star Puneet Superstar, Dubai-based actress-doctor Bebika Dhurve, Lebanese model-actor Jad Hadid, actress-producer Pooja Bhatt and television hottie Akanksha Puri.

The contestants are grilled by a panel of judges, who rank them before they enter the house. Based on their rankings, the contestants are allotted a certain amount of BB currency -- a new concept this year, which will probably lead to a lot of fights and drama.

The contestants will have to use their BB currency to buy food and other items in the game.

IMAGE: Akanksha Puri. Photograph: Jio Cinema/Twitter

While Saturday's episode saw them making their grand entry into the BB house, the drama unfolded on Sunday's episode, as Puneet Superstar started annoying the housemates.

Despite being cringy, it would be fair to say he did entertain the audience.

Sadly, his strategy backfired and Puneet was shown the door.

Yes, that's right. Puneet Superstar was evicted from the show in just 24 hours!

IMAGE: Jad Hadid and Palak Purswani with Akanksha. Photograph: Jio Cinema/Twitter

Most of the housemates voted against him saying they would not be able to stay with him in the BB house.

Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan and Bebika were the only ones who felt bad for him leaving the show this early.

IMAGE: Pooja Bhatt. Photograph: Jio Cinema/Twitter

Pooja Bhatt and Cyrus Broacha opened up about their alcohol addiction and how they got over it.

Ms Bhatt revealed it wasn't easy for her to battle the addiction being a women, but she eventually succeeded.

IMAGE: Jad Hadid with Manisha Rani. Photograph: Jio Cinema/Twitter

Amongst other contestants, Manisha Rani stood out in the first two episodes because of her quirky personality. Since she's smitten by Jad Hadid, we wonder if there will be romance in the air soon.

Or perhaps a love triangle, since Akanksha Puri seems equally interested.

IMAGE: Palak Purswani. Photograph: Jio Cinema/Twitter

Abhishek Malhan, who has a huge fan following on YouTube, looks confident while Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev couldn't stop talking about Palak.

Going by the first two episodes, it seems the new season of Bigg Boss OTT is going to be quite entertaining.