Karan Deol's Wedding Festivities Begin

IMAGE: Sunny Deol with son Karan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

'Tis the season of Bollywood shaadiS.

After Madhu Manthena's wedding to Ira Trivedi and Vikram Bhatt's daughter's wedding, wedding preparations have begun at the Deol household.

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with Disha Acharya on June 18. Disha is not directly a part of the film fraternity; her parents Chimoo and Sumit Acharya have a business and are based out of Dubai.

Disha's maternal great-grandfather Bimal Roy directed Karan's paternal grandfather Dharmendra in the classic Bandini.

Her grandmother is Bimal Roy's eldest child, Rinki Bhattacharya, and her late grandfather Basu Bhattacharya directed films like Anubhav, Avishkar, Griha Pravesh, Astha.

Disha's uncle Aditya 'Babla' Bhattacharya acted in Shyam Benegal's Mandi before directing Aamir Khan in Raakh. Before he moved to Italy, Babla Bhattacharya was married to Sanjana Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor's daughter.

Sunny Deol's house has been lit up and guests, wearing traditional clothes, have been seen inside.

Sunny directed his son Karan's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, which unfortunately, didn't work wonders for his career.

In 2021, Karan starred in the crime comedy Velle alongside uncle Abhay Deol.

Bobby Deol at his brother's home.

Abhay Deol is in town too!

If reports are to be believed, Karan is already engaged to Disha. The engagement reportedly took place on the occasion of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's wedding anniversary.

Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani is among the guests at Sunny's home.

Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Thakeria poses for the paps stationed at the venue.

Sunny's house, decorated with lights and flowers.

Karan will next share screen space with the Deols in Apne 2.