Karan Deol Gets Married

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Karan Deol, Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny Deol's son, wed Drisha Acharya, Bimal Roy's great grand-daughter and Basu Bhattacharya's grand-daughter, on Sunday, June 18.

The groom and his family arrived with the baarat in style at Mumbai's Taj Lands End hotel, where the wedding festivities took place.

Karan shared pictures of his wedding and wrote, 'You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

In the pictures, Karan and Drisha are seen sitting at the mandap.

The groom wore an off-white sherwani paired with a matching turban while Drisha looked beautiful in a printed red lehenga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny looked dapper in a green-hued kurta and a red turban.

Sharing pictures, he wrote, 'Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you my Bachas. God Bless!'

Uncle Bobby Deol picked white with a red turban.

Grandfather Dharmendra was seen dancing at his grandson's wedding procession.

Karan made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019.