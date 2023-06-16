Karan Deol Wears Yellow For Haldi Ceremony

The wedding festivities have started at the Deol residence.

Sunny Deol's eldest son Karan is all set to get married to Drisha Acharya on Sunday, June 18.

The bridegroom was seen in a yellow kurta as he arrived for his haldi ceremony.

Sunny Deol greeted the shutterbugs, and also showed off the henna on his hand for his son's wedding. It featured several religious symbols.

The shaadi events began with a roka ceremony on Monday, June 12.

A video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho has gone viral on social media.

Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol attended the roka ceremony, but we don't know if they danced.

Drisha is the great grand-daughter of one of India's greatest film-makers, Bimal Roy.