News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » A Food Cart Seller's Indian Idol Dream

A Food Cart Seller's Indian Idol Dream

By SAMEENA RAZZAQ
August 18, 2022 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pravesh Bhaskar Chandanshive hopes to better his family's fortunes by becoming a part of Indian Idol 13, and proving himself as a singer.

The 20 year old is a confident college boy, whose father is a tempo driver and mother is a housewife. He has two younger brothers.

Five years ago, when his father suddenly took ill, Pravesh started a 'Manchurian Food Cart' to look after his family.

After college, he sells Chinese food near his home in Thane.

"My grandfather used to sing and that's how I got interested in singing," he says.

"Since childhood, I have been dreaming about becoming Indian Idol. Now that I have come to the auditions, I will not go without making a name for myself. I am not overconfidentm but I have faith in my singing."

 

Watch Pravesh sing in this video:

 Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SAMEENA RAZZAQ
COMMENT
Print this article
'Indian Idol is my mother's dream'
'Indian Idol is my mother's dream'
Indian Idol: 'This is my second attempt...'
Indian Idol: 'This is my second attempt...'
Indian Idol: Painter Who Dares To Dream
Indian Idol: Painter Who Dares To Dream
Kajal: Always Sunny Side Up!
Kajal: Always Sunny Side Up!
All talk about ODI's future is nonsense: Rohit Sharma
All talk about ODI's future is nonsense: Rohit Sharma
HC orders FIR against BJP's Hussain in rape case
HC orders FIR against BJP's Hussain in rape case
Sachin 'cried all the way to pavilion'
Sachin 'cried all the way to pavilion'

More like this

Office Boy Hopes to Win Indian Idol

Office Boy Hopes to Win Indian Idol

From polishing shoes to winning Indian Idol 11

From polishing shoes to winning Indian Idol 11

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances