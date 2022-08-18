A Food Cart Seller's Indian Idol Dream

Pravesh Bhaskar Chandanshive hopes to better his family's fortunes by becoming a part of Indian Idol 13, and proving himself as a singer.

The 20 year old is a confident college boy, whose father is a tempo driver and mother is a housewife. He has two younger brothers.

Five years ago, when his father suddenly took ill, Pravesh started a 'Manchurian Food Cart' to look after his family.

After college, he sells Chinese food near his home in Thane.

"My grandfather used to sing and that's how I got interested in singing," he says.

"Since childhood, I have been dreaming about becoming Indian Idol. Now that I have come to the auditions, I will not go without making a name for myself. I am not overconfidentm but I have faith in my singing."

Watch Pravesh sing in this video:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com