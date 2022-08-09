News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » #IndianIdol: 'This is my second attempt...'

#IndianIdol: 'This is my second attempt...'

By SAMEENA RAZZAQ
August 09, 2022 11:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a country of a billion talents but limited opportunity, Indian Idol has given many singers a platform to perform and prove themselves on a national stage.

In its 13th season, the popular singing reality show has opened its doors once again to budding talent from all over the country.

In Mumbai, the queue outside the audition venue was long, with some aspirants waiting in line since 6.30 am.

In this new series, we introduce you to some of India's voices, who hope to be a part of Indian Idol 13.

 

Name: Sahiba
Age: 23 years

Sahiba, a model who hails from Orissa, has been interested in singing since childhood.

She is currently pursuing nutrition and health education from IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) but hopes to be a professional singer someday.

This is her second attempt at Indian Idol.

"I was very young when I had come to audition for Indian Idol. I wasn't taken because of my age.

"Anu (Malik) sir, Sunidhi (Chauhan) ma'am and Salim (Merchant of Salim-Sulaiman fame) sir had told me then to come back when I grew up. So here I am!" she smiles.

Watch Sahiya sing in this video.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SAMEENA RAZZAQ
COMMENT
Print this article
#IndianIdol: Painter Who Dares To Dream
#IndianIdol: Painter Who Dares To Dream
Office Boy Hopes to Win Indian Idol
Office Boy Hopes to Win Indian Idol
'It's a dream come true to win Indian idol'
'It's a dream come true to win Indian idol'
Rains, strong winds lash Mumbai; red alert for Konkan
Rains, strong winds lash Mumbai; red alert for Konkan
Yogi gets death threat over emergency helpline
Yogi gets death threat over emergency helpline
Seen A Sadder Face in Politics?
Seen A Sadder Face in Politics?
Active Covid cases decline with 12,751 new infections
Active Covid cases decline with 12,751 new infections

More like this

From polishing shoes to winning Indian Idol 11

From polishing shoes to winning Indian Idol 11

'I don't know how I won Indian Idol!'

'I don't know how I won Indian Idol!'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances