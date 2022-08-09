IndianIdol: 'This is my second attempt...'

In a country of a billion talents but limited opportunity, Indian Idol has given many singers a platform to perform and prove themselves on a national stage.

In its 13th season, the popular singing reality show has opened its doors once again to budding talent from all over the country.

In Mumbai, the queue outside the audition venue was long, with some aspirants waiting in line since 6.30 am.

In this new series, we introduce you to some of India's voices, who hope to be a part of Indian Idol 13.

Name: Sahiba

Age: 23 years

Sahiba, a model who hails from Orissa, has been interested in singing since childhood.

She is currently pursuing nutrition and health education from IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) but hopes to be a professional singer someday.

This is her second attempt at Indian Idol.

"I was very young when I had come to audition for Indian Idol. I wasn't taken because of my age.

"Anu (Malik) sir, Sunidhi (Chauhan) ma'am and Salim (Merchant of Salim-Sulaiman fame) sir had told me then to come back when I grew up. So here I am!" she smiles.

Watch Sahiya sing in this video.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com