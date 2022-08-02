Office Boy Hopes to Win Indian Idol

In a country of a billion talents but limited opportunity, Indian Idol has given many singers a platform to perform and prove themselves on a national stage.

In its 13th season, the popular singing reality show has opened its doors once again to budding talent from all over the country.

In Mumbai, the queues outside the auditions venue were long, with some aspirants waiting in line since 6:30 am.

In this new series, we introduce you to some of India's voices, who hope to be a part of Indian Idol 13.

Name: Birju Virendra Gupta

Age: 30 years

Birju, who lives in the Sangharsh slums in Chandivali, northwest Mumbai, works as an office boy in a company.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs singer Shreyan Bhattacharya is his favourite singer and inspiration.

He has also been influenced by Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali.

Hoping to become a singer like them someday, Birju tried his luck at the auditions for the 13th season of Indian Idol.

Unfazed by his amateur voice and no singing lessons, Birju hopes to make it to the show.

"I have practiced by watching YouTube videos. I am drawn to Sufi songs. I haven't learnt singing professionally, but Indian Idol is my dream," he says.

Watch Birju sing in his video:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com