News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Office Boy Hopes to Win Indian Idol

Office Boy Hopes to Win Indian Idol

By SAMEENA RAZZAQ
August 02, 2022 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a country of a billion talents but limited opportunity, Indian Idol has given many singers a platform to perform and prove themselves on a national stage.

In its 13th season, the popular singing reality show has opened its doors once again to budding talent from all over the country.

In Mumbai, the queues outside the auditions venue were long, with some aspirants waiting in line since 6:30 am.

In this new series, we introduce you to some of India's voices, who hope to be a part of Indian Idol 13.

 

Name: Birju Virendra Gupta
Age: 30 years

Birju, who lives in the Sangharsh slums in Chandivali, northwest Mumbai, works as an office boy in a company.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs singer Shreyan Bhattacharya is his favourite singer and inspiration.

He has also been influenced by Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali.

Hoping to become a singer like them someday, Birju tried his luck at the auditions for the 13th season of Indian Idol.

Unfazed by his amateur voice and no singing lessons, Birju hopes to make it to the show.

"I have practiced by watching YouTube videos. I am drawn to Sufi songs. I haven't learnt singing professionally, but Indian Idol is my dream," he says.

Watch Birju sing in his video:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SAMEENA RAZZAQ
COMMENT
Print this article
From polishing shoes to winning Indian Idol 11
From polishing shoes to winning Indian Idol 11
'Life changed drastically after I won Indian Idol'
'Life changed drastically after I won Indian Idol'
'It's a dream come true to win Indian idol'
'It's a dream come true to win Indian idol'
ED raids National Herald office in Delhi
ED raids National Herald office in Delhi
Tiger Global and SoftBank trim investments in India
Tiger Global and SoftBank trim investments in India
Bowling coach Mhambrey lauds Arsh, Avesh's bowling
Bowling coach Mhambrey lauds Arsh, Avesh's bowling
Sena's 'washing machine' dig at BJP over Raut's arrest
Sena's 'washing machine' dig at BJP over Raut's arrest

More like this

'I don't know how I won Indian Idol!'

'I don't know how I won Indian Idol!'

'Can't stop thanking my stars after winning Indian Idol!'

'Can't stop thanking my stars after winning Indian Idol!'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances