Indian Idol carries with it the hopes and dreams of thousands of singers from all over the country.

Whether it is an office boy or a painter or a model or 19-year-old Misbah Rampure.

"I never thought I would come to Indian Idol or any other singing competition," Misbah says.

"I used to get paranoid and hardly venture out of my house. But my mother said you have to do something, you must stand on your feet."

Misbah lives in Latur, Maharashtram and is currently pursuing a degree in software engineering.

She has been singing since childhood, and is so good at it that her teachers would always recommend her name for singing.

But it is her mother whom she credits the most for promoting her talent.

"Indian Idol is my mother's dream. I have to get selected in the auditions just for her," Misbah says.

Watch Misbah sing in this video:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com