News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Indian Idol is my mother's dream'

'Indian Idol is my mother's dream'

By SAMEENA RAZZAQ
August 16, 2022 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian Idol carries with it the hopes and dreams of thousands of singers from all over the country.

Whether it is an office boy or a painter or a model or 19-year-old Misbah Rampure.

"I never thought I would come to Indian Idol or any other singing competition," Misbah says.

"I used to get paranoid and hardly venture out of my house. But my mother said you have to do something, you must stand on your feet."

Misbah lives in Latur, Maharashtram and is currently pursuing a degree in software engineering.

She has been singing since childhood, and is so good at it that her teachers would always recommend her name for singing.

But it is her mother whom she credits the most for promoting her talent.

"Indian Idol is my mother's dream. I have to get selected in the auditions just for her," Misbah says.

 

Watch Misbah sing in this video:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SAMEENA RAZZAQ
COMMENT
Print this article
#IndianIdol: 'This is my second attempt...'
#IndianIdol: 'This is my second attempt...'
#IndianIdol: Painter Who Dares To Dream
#IndianIdol: Painter Who Dares To Dream
Office Boy Hopes to Win Indian Idol
Office Boy Hopes to Win Indian Idol
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in JK
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in JK
Ahmedabad Doesn't Sleep. It Eats
Ahmedabad Doesn't Sleep. It Eats
JK: 7 security personnel killed as bus falls into river
JK: 7 security personnel killed as bus falls into river
Recipe: Indori Bhutte Ka Kees
Recipe: Indori Bhutte Ka Kees

More like this

From polishing shoes to winning Indian Idol 11

From polishing shoes to winning Indian Idol 11

'I don't know how I won Indian Idol!'

'I don't know how I won Indian Idol!'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances