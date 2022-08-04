IndianIdol Auditions: The Painter Who Dares To Dream

In a country of a billion talents but limited opportunity, Indian Idol has given many singers a platform to perform and prove themselves on a national stage.

In its 13th season, the popular singing reality show has opened its doors once again to budding talent from all over the country.

In Mumbai, the queues outside the auditions venue were long, with some aspirants waiting in line since 6:30 am.

In this new series, we introduce you to some of India's voices, who hope to be a part of Indian Idol 13.

Name: Vijay Nagnath Suryavanshi

Age: 38 years

Vijay has been working as a painter for the last 17 years.

He barely manages to feed his family -- including his wife and five children -- with his meagre earnings.

His humble background could allow Vijay to study only up to Class 4, and he currently lives in the slums of Rabale, Navi Mumbai.

"I am a very poor man. My family has nothing to eat sometimes," says Vijay, breaking down.

His only hope is to get another shot at life through Indian Idol.

"Ever since I saw Aashiqui, I dreamt of becoming a singer. But destiny did not allow me the luxury to realise my singing potential. I don't know if my dream will come true. I only know that I have to do something to earn and feed my family," he says.

However, there is an age limit to audition for Indian Idol, and candidates above 30 cannot participate.

But it was Vijay's lucky day, and he managed to procure an audition ticket.

Watch Vijay sing in his video, even as he breaks down midway.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com