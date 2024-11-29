Zoya's Zabardast Style

Light-eyed, rosy-cheeked Zoya Afroz is certainly making an impact on the big screen.

She began her career as a child artist in Kora Kagaz, went on to win Miss India International 2021 and will now be seen in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.

She is also creating her own space under the fashion sun.

Take a look.

IMAGE: Wrapped in paisley-patterned fabric, she looks like she's walked out of a dreamy folk story. Until you see the feisty Zoya touch that comes with her bold statement septum ring, oversized finger rings and intricate bracelet.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Zoya Afroz/Instagram

IMAGE: Zoya's light eyes sparkle, perfectly complementing the glimmering hue of her gold-green sari.

IMAGE: Her jewellery is silver; her outfit is predominantly white bordered with delicate green embroidery. Even her eye makeup is muted.

Then, she changes it all with those wine-coloured lips.

IMAGE: The combination of black patterns against a laidback grey gives her a chic, easygoing silhouette.

IMAGE: Zoya looks gorgeous as she opts for a jazzy black fringe dress with matching tassel earrings.

IMAGE: Zoya keeps it cool in distressed denims and a white cropped top with cutout deets.

IMAGE: For a day at work, Zoya opts for a tailored blazer and a high-waisted tweed skirt with a simple black tee.

IMAGE: She reveals her playful side in a purple tiered dress.

