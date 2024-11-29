News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Zoya's Zabardast Style

Zoya's Zabardast Style

By REDIFF STYLE
November 29, 2024 12:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Light-eyed, rosy-cheeked Zoya Afroz is certainly making an impact on the big screen.

She began her career as a child artist in Kora Kagaz, went on to win Miss India International 2021 and will now be seen in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.

She is also creating her own space under the fashion sun.

Take a look.

Zoya Afroz

IMAGE: Wrapped in paisley-patterned fabric, she looks like she's walked out of a dreamy folk story. Until you see the feisty Zoya touch that comes with her bold statement septum ring, oversized finger rings and intricate bracelet.
All Photographs: Kind courtesy Zoya Afroz/Instagram

 

Zoya Afroz

IMAGE: Zoya's light eyes sparkle, perfectly complementing the glimmering hue of her gold-green sari.

 

Zoya Afroz

IMAGE: Her jewellery is silver; her outfit is predominantly white bordered with delicate green embroidery. Even her eye makeup is muted.
Then, she changes it all with those wine-coloured lips.

 

Zoya Afroz

IMAGE: Zoya's pretty purple dress and iridescent blue and purple eye makeup have a message -- she's readddy to paaartay.

 

Zoya Afroz

IMAGE: The combination of black patterns against a laidback grey gives her a chic, easygoing silhouette.

 

Zoya Afroz

IMAGE: Zoya looks gorgeous as she opts for a jazzy black fringe dress with matching tassel earrings.

 

Zoya Afroz

IMAGE: Zoya keeps it cool in distressed denims and a white cropped top with cutout deets.

 

Zoya Afroz

IMAGE: For a day at work, Zoya opts for a tailored blazer and a high-waisted tweed skirt with a simple black tee.

 

Zoya Afroz

IMAGE: She reveals her playful side in a purple tiered dress.

 

 

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Rasha's Got All Eyes On Her
Rasha's Got All Eyes On Her
Radiant Raashii!
Radiant Raashii!
Kareena Looks Simply Magical
Kareena Looks Simply Magical
'Let Rahul, Jaiswal Open In 2nd Test'
'Let Rahul, Jaiswal Open In 2nd Test'
Vokkaliga seer booked for 'disenfranchise Muslims' call
Vokkaliga seer booked for 'disenfranchise Muslims' call
Hum Bharat Ke Log: New Rediff Series
Hum Bharat Ke Log: New Rediff Series
Shocking! 16-yr-old raped in moving ambulance in MP
Shocking! 16-yr-old raped in moving ambulance in MP
More like this
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Isabelle Kaif's Too Cute For Words
Isabelle Kaif's Too Cute For Words

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances