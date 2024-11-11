Kareena Looks Simply Magical

Kareena Kapoor Khan likes to do things differently.

In her last 25 years as an actor, if she has been Poo (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) or Geet (Jab We Met), she has also been Dolly (Omkara) and Maya D'Souza (Jaane Jaan), with each character requiring a different kind of makeup.

Her latest project, The Buckingham Murders, where she plays Jaspreet Bhamra, is now available on Netflix.

Blessed with the Kapoor genes, Kareena's captivating light eyes and rosy complexion are her natural assets. The star, though, attributes her glowing skin to her daily dose of ghee (external link).

Let’s take a closer look at her makeup evolution.

IMAGE: Through the Bole chudiyan song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), she popularises the Y2K makeup trend -- bold eyeliner, shimmering metallic eyeshadow and plump overlined lips -- in India.

IMAGE: In the same movie, her brown lipstick is the star of the song Deewana hai dekho -- a nod to the '90s style that celebrated earthy and neutral tones.

IMAGE: Kareena goes for a radiant bronze for the It’s Rocking song from Kya Love Story Hai (2007). She also uses gold eye makeup with dark eyeliner, paired with glossy nude lips.

IMAGE: In Kurbaan (2009), she uses thick kohl-lined eyes and nude lips to intensify her mysterious aura.

IMAGE: With tight, kajal lined eyes and glossy pink lipstick, Kareena shows how to get a romantic look just right. This is her in Bodyguard (2011).

IMAGE: In Tareefan song from Veere Di Wedding(2018) Kareena embraces fierceness and glamour with her chiselled cheekbones, sharply defined brows, bold graphic eyeliner and a striking red pout.

IMAGE: Her makeup features delicate under-eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, soft blush and powdery lipstick.

IMAGE: With a rosy blush and glossy lips, she aces the no-makeup makeup look.

IMAGE: Winged eyeliner, a black bindi and glossy nude lips -- another flawless look by Mickey Contractor -- gives her a goddess-like sheen as she celebrates her 25th anniversary in cinema.