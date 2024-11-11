News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Kareena Looks Simply Magical

Kareena Looks Simply Magical

By SHRISTI SAHOO
Last updated on: November 11, 2024 13:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kareena Kapoor Khan likes to do things differently.  

In her last 25 years as an actor, if she has been Poo (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) or Geet (Jab We Met), she has also been Dolly (Omkara) and Maya D'Souza (Jaane Jaan), with each character requiring a different kind of makeup.

Her latest project, The Buckingham Murders, where she plays Jaspreet Bhamra, is now available on Netflix.

Blessed with the Kapoor genes, Kareena's captivating light eyes and rosy complexion are her natural assets. The star, though, attributes her glowing skin to her daily dose of ghee (external link).

Let’s take a closer look at her makeup evolution.

Kareena Kapoor

IMAGE: Through the Bole chudiyan song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), she popularises the Y2K makeup trend -- bold eyeliner, shimmering metallic eyeshadow and plump overlined lips -- in India.

 

Kareena Kapoor

IMAGE: In the same movie, her brown lipstick is the star of the song Deewana hai dekho -- a nod to the '90s style that celebrated earthy and neutral tones.

 

Kareena Kapoor

IMAGE: Kareena goes for a radiant bronze for the It’s Rocking song from Kya Love Story Hai (2007). She also uses gold eye makeup with dark eyeliner, paired with glossy nude lips.

 

Kareena Kapoor

IMAGE: In Kurbaan (2009), she uses thick kohl-lined eyes and nude lips to intensify her mysterious aura.

 

Kareena Kapoor

IMAGE: With tight, kajal lined eyes and glossy pink lipstick, Kareena shows how to get a romantic look just right. This is her in Bodyguard (2011).

 

Kareena Kapoor

IMAGE: In Tareefan song from Veere Di Wedding(2018) Kareena embraces fierceness and glamour with her chiselled cheekbones, sharply defined brows, bold graphic eyeliner and a striking red pout.

 

Kareena Kapoor

IMAGE: Her makeup features delicate under-eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, soft blush and powdery lipstick.

 

 
Kareena Kapoor
IMAGE: With a rosy blush and glossy lips, she aces the no-makeup makeup look.

 

Kareena Kapoor
IMAGE: Winged eyeliner, a black bindi and glossy nude lips -- another flawless look by Mickey Contractor -- gives her a goddess-like sheen as she celebrates her 25th anniversary in cinema.

 

Kareena Kapoor

IMAGE: Kareena's makeup game is on fire with cut-crease smoky eyeshadow, a swipe of bold winged eyeliner and a glossy pout.
hotographs: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
COMMENT
Print this article
Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?
Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?
How To Prevent Skin Damage This Diwali
How To Prevent Skin Damage This Diwali
Hey Sayani, A Penny For Your Thoughts?
Hey Sayani, A Penny For Your Thoughts?
Their religion not in danger, BJP is: Riteish
Their religion not in danger, BJP is: Riteish
What These Celeb Baby Names Mean
What These Celeb Baby Names Mean
No confirmation yet on Rohit's availability: Gambhir
No confirmation yet on Rohit's availability: Gambhir
Should You Avoid High-Cost Funds?
Should You Avoid High-Cost Funds?
More like this
Is Alisha Chopra 'That Girl'?
Is Alisha Chopra 'That Girl'?
Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Killer Ada
Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Killer Ada

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances