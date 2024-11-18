News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Radiant Raashii!

Radiant Raashii!

By REDIFF STYLE
November 18, 2024 09:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Whether she steps out in a casual look or graces the red carpet in a glamorous gown, Raashii Khanna always manages to balance the classic and the edgy.

She meticulously curates her looks, drawing inspiration from global fashion trends and adding her own unique twist.

Her latest movie, The Sabarmati Report, is now playing on the big screen.

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Matching the beauty of the south Indian temple earrings she is wearing, Raashii revels in the richness of her navy-blue suit, finishing off the look with a micro bindi.

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Dressed in a navy shimmering cutout dress, she pulls off the sultry look with grace and confidence.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Raashii uses the stacked bangle trend to add a touch of razzle-dazzle to her peppy pink sari gown.

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: She glows in a gold-laced Raw Mango lehenga and larger-than-life earrings.

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: The rhinestones in her red bodysuit match the twinkle in her eyes.

 

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: In a strappy dress with cutesy floral prints, the actor enjoys her tea-riffic day.

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Raashii casts an elegant silhouette.

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: She power dresses in a three piece pink suit and gold accessories.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Rasha's Got All Eyes On Her
Rasha's Got All Eyes On Her
Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Killer Ada
Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Killer Ada
Birthday Girl Khushi Kapoor Has A Present For...
Birthday Girl Khushi Kapoor Has A Present For...
'Govt's responsibility to decide on Champions Trophy'
'Govt's responsibility to decide on Champions Trophy'
'We Know How To Protect Our Religion'
'We Know How To Protect Our Religion'
Kusal steers Sri Lanka to ODI series win over NZ
Kusal steers Sri Lanka to ODI series win over NZ
Complaintant quits, Javed Akhtar acquitted in RSS case
Complaintant quits, Javed Akhtar acquitted in RSS case
More like this
Taapsee Would Like A Rose, Har Roz!
Taapsee Would Like A Rose, Har Roz!
Kareena Looks Simply Magical
Kareena Looks Simply Magical

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances