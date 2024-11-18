Radiant Raashii!

Whether she steps out in a casual look or graces the red carpet in a glamorous gown, Raashii Khanna always manages to balance the classic and the edgy.

She meticulously curates her looks, drawing inspiration from global fashion trends and adding her own unique twist.

Her latest movie, The Sabarmati Report, is now playing on the big screen.

IMAGE: Matching the beauty of the south Indian temple earrings she is wearing, Raashii revels in the richness of her navy-blue suit, finishing off the look with a micro bindi.

IMAGE: Dressed in a navy shimmering cutout dress, she pulls off the sultry look with grace and confidence.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Raashii uses the stacked bangle trend to add a touch of razzle-dazzle to her peppy pink sari gown.

IMAGE: She glows in a gold-laced Raw Mango lehenga and larger-than-life earrings.

IMAGE: The rhinestones in her red bodysuit match the twinkle in her eyes.

IMAGE: In a strappy dress with cutesy floral prints, the actor enjoys her tea-riffic day.

IMAGE: Raashii casts an elegant silhouette.

IMAGE: She power dresses in a three piece pink suit and gold accessories.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES