Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?

Makeup, as Marlen Komar says in Bustle (external link), was considered war paint at one point. It was also considered as a tool to weaponise beauty.

Eye shadow originated in ancient Egypt, made from black and green powders to ward off the evil eye and prevent infections. In India, kajal was used as protection against nazar.

The use of bold blue eye makeup became mainstream in the 1960s when Elizabeth Taylor’s Cleopatra hit the screens and with the rising popularity of the 'flower child' look from the Hippie movement. It symbolised a free-spirited and rebellious persona, often reflecting qualities which were non-conventional for its time, says Dazed Digital (external link).

Consequently, striking blue eyeshadow was often associated with women who rejected conventional norms.

Hindi cinema's beloved Helen frequently wore this shade in her movies.

Many years later, Komokila, the character played by Urvashi Dholakia in the hugely popular serial Kasautii Zindagi Ki, used icy blue eyeshadow that complemented her greyish-blue contact lenses.

Over time, Komolika has become a favourite among youngsters because she could express oneself and embrace an individualistic signature look. Currently, she is trending because boldness is now considered the new standard of beauty.

Bollywood stars too are adopting mermaidcore-inspired iridescent blue and purple eye makeup; it's a great look for a night about town or a fun party.

IMAGE: Doesn't Nora Fatehi look like a dreamy apsara with this oceanic blue-hued eye makeup that enhances her deep-set eyes?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Reshmaa Merchant/Instagram

IMAGE: Experts recommend purplish-blue eyeshadow to complement brown eyes. And Jacqueliene Fernandez adds a lovely touch of sparkle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram

IMAGE: Another option is to add a bit of coloured highlighter to the inner corners of the eyes, as Anushka Ranjan has done.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Ranjan/Instagram

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor chooses an edgy graphic eyeliner to go with her sequinned sari. It's a great way to rejig traditional attire.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Smoky purple adds mystery to Palak Tiwari's eyes. Nude lips balance the glamorous look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday stuns in her aquamarine dress and vibrant peacock-inspired eyeshadow, which lend her look a playful artistic vibe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra's Bambi eyes get a purple upgrade but those lashes deserve a fan club of their own.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Mathias Dsouza/Instagram

IMAGE: Blue eye makeup looks fantastic with an azure evening gown and Raashii Khanna knows that.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram