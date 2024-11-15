News
Isabelle Kaif's Too Cute For Words

Isabelle Kaif's Too Cute For Words

By REDIFF STYLE
November 15, 2024 10:25 IST
Isabelle Kaif, who is aiming to follow the direction taken by her elder sister, Katrina Kaif, will be seen next with Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, slated to release on November 22.

Blessed with Kashmiri genes from their father and British genes from their mother, the Kaif sisters are gorgeous.

And Isabelle, like Katrina, has a hatke style which stands out.

Isabelle Kaif

IMAGE: Embracing the boho spirit in a white lehenga blouse and baby's breath in her hair, she reflects an earthy, carefree vibe in this mirror shot.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Isabelle Kaif/Instagram

 

Isabelle Kaif

IMAGE: Dressed in a little black skirt with floral top, she captures the essence of her fun-filled birthday.

 

Isabelle Kaif

IMAGE: Tenu suit suit karda, Isabelle!

 

Isabelle Kaif

IMAGE: Bright hues and brighter days.

 

Isabelle Kaif

IMAGE: Rocking the ultimate gothic glam look, she nails the spooky aesthetic while keeping it fashionable and fun.

 

Isabelle Kaif

IMAGE: How to style a pink suit in a sassy way! Total slay...

 

Isabelle Kaif

IMAGE: In a bandanna top and neon track pants, she proves that style doesn’t need to take a break while staying active.

 

 

Isabelle Kaif

IMAGE: Isabelle's stunning short dress, adorned with intricate embroidery and tassels, celebrates graceful feminine fashion.

