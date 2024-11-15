Isabelle Kaif's Too Cute For Words

Isabelle Kaif, who is aiming to follow the direction taken by her elder sister, Katrina Kaif, will be seen next with Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, slated to release on November 22.

Blessed with Kashmiri genes from their father and British genes from their mother, the Kaif sisters are gorgeous.

And Isabelle, like Katrina, has a hatke style which stands out.

IMAGE: Embracing the boho spirit in a white lehenga blouse and baby's breath in her hair, she reflects an earthy, carefree vibe in this mirror shot.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Isabelle Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: Dressed in a little black skirt with floral top, she captures the essence of her fun-filled birthday.

IMAGE: Tenu suit suit karda, Isabelle!

IMAGE: Bright hues and brighter days.

IMAGE: Rocking the ultimate gothic glam look, she nails the spooky aesthetic while keeping it fashionable and fun.

IMAGE: How to style a pink suit in a sassy way! Total slay...

IMAGE: In a bandanna top and neon track pants, she proves that style doesn’t need to take a break while staying active.

IMAGE: Isabelle's stunning short dress, adorned with intricate embroidery and tassels, celebrates graceful feminine fashion.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES