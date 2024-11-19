Nia, Pooja, Kajal, Esha Love This Bold Style

Geometric slits and slashes have taken over when it comes to casual attire.

It’s quickly becoming the go-to style for celebs who want to make the most of their toned bodies with cutouts in the right places and attitude in the right doses.

These celebs are proving that cutouts aren’t just for special occasions. Whether it’s a subtle peek of skin or a bold statement, they’re taking fashion risks and owning them confidently.

Here’s the lowdown on some fab fashionistas who are slaying this trend.

IMAGE: Nia Sharma is redefining fierce femininity with every inch of that cutout bustier. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: When Raai Laxmi poses in a cutout crop top, the temperature rises. Confidence has never looked this good. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

IMAGE: Sleek and curve-hugging, Malaika Arora’s cutout gown lets her svelte figure shine with swan-like poise. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

IMAGE: Pooja’s red-hot ensemble is turning up the heat and taking us straight to the style hotspot. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan’s black cutout gown is a masterclass in sophisticated sass. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

IMAGE: Kajal Aggarwal is blooming in this floral cutout dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

IMAGE: Esha Gupta is creating unbelievable hotness with this waist cutout. Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Who knew a white shirt could turn heads like this? Samiksha Pednekar’s cutouts are serving boldness and spice in every stitch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samiksha Pednekar/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES