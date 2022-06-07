News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Your summer pix: Time For Ice Cream!

Your summer pix: Time For Ice Cream!

By GHANSHYAM SARODE
June 07, 2022 16:49 IST
We asked you, dear readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPix

Check out these photographs!

IMAGE: Raspberry duet ice creams! Ghanshyam Sarode and his family, who spent their summer in his hometown in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, enjoy the cool treat.
 

IMAGE: Here they are, tucking into mango duets.
'Summer means to enjoy cool ice cream and candy,' says Ghanshyam. We agree!
 

IMAGE: Sherbet, anyone?
 

IMAGE: Lassi or chaas?

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes summer?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.

GHANSHYAM SARODE
