Rediff.com  » Getahead » Share Your #SummerPics

Share Your #SummerPics

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 12, 2022 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Summer

IMAGE: The perfect way to cool off on a hot summer day. Photograph: PTI Photo

Summer.

Sweat trickling down annoyingly.

Headaches brought on by the heat.

Sleepless nights, as you toss and turn, trying to find a cool spot.

 

But Summer also means...

Holidays!

Slurpy crushed ice, swathed in sticky syrup (which is just a fancy way of describing a gola :))!

Mangoes!

Jumping into cool water, be it the sea, a river, a stream, a pool or a pond!

All of which make for fun pictures.

We are sure you have some amazing summer pix in your collection.

Share them with us. Tell us the story behind the picture.

You are welcome to send multiple entries.

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes the season?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
