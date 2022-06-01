News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Your Summer Pix: Fun ways to chill

Your Summer Pix: Fun ways to chill

By DEEPAK SHARMA, HITESH HARISINGHANI
June 01, 2022 15:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We asked you, dear readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPics

Check out these cool responses!

Deepak Sharma's summer pix

IMAGE: "When the temperature hits 49 degree Celsius in Delhi, get a haircut, apply sandalwood paste, switch on the air conditioner and have some sherbet," suggests Deepak Sharma.
 

summer pics

IMAGE: Hitesh Harisinghani spotted these dogs cooling off at Juhu beach in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes summer?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
DEEPAK SHARMA, HITESH HARISINGHANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Your Pix: A Cool Way To Beat The Heat!
Your Pix: A Cool Way To Beat The Heat!
PIX: What Summer Means To Me
PIX: What Summer Means To Me
The Many Moods of Summer
The Many Moods of Summer
Court allow Rhea Chakraborty to attend IIFA awards
Court allow Rhea Chakraborty to attend IIFA awards
Soccer: Bale confirms Real Madrid departure
Soccer: Bale confirms Real Madrid departure
Satyendar Jain deserves Padma Vibhushan: Kejriwal
Satyendar Jain deserves Padma Vibhushan: Kejriwal
Kumble, Laxman, Jaffer, Viru, Kashyap, Yuvi Mourn KK
Kumble, Laxman, Jaffer, Viru, Kashyap, Yuvi Mourn KK

More like this

Your Summer Pix: Happy Holidays

Your Summer Pix: Happy Holidays

Your Summer Pix: Let's Hit The Beach!

Your Summer Pix: Let's Hit The Beach!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances