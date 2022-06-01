Your Summer Pix: Fun ways to chill

We asked you, dear readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPics

Check out these cool responses!

IMAGE: "When the temperature hits 49 degree Celsius in Delhi, get a haircut, apply sandalwood paste, switch on the air conditioner and have some sherbet," suggests Deepak Sharma.

IMAGE: Hitesh Harisinghani spotted these dogs cooling off at Juhu beach in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes summer?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.