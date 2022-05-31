News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Your Summer Pix: Happy Holidays

Your Summer Pix: Happy Holidays

By SHITAL CHAUDHARI, VINOD HULE
May 31, 2022 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We asked you, dear readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPics

And here are the latest set of responses!

Summer pics

IMAGE: Shital Chaudhari who lives in Vapi, Gujarat, sent us this delightful image of a child enjoying his summer holiday. Where else? In the water :)
 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Vinod Hule visited Goa with family and friends.
 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Here they are, ready for a seaside meal.

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes summer?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHITAL CHAUDHARI, VINOD HULE
COMMENT
Print this article
Have You Tasted These Summer Fruits?
Have You Tasted These Summer Fruits?
PIX: What Summer Means To Me
PIX: What Summer Means To Me
Summer Pix: Beating The Heat
Summer Pix: Beating The Heat
IPL 2022: All The Numbers You Want
IPL 2022: All The Numbers You Want
Moosewala's last rites today, fans raise slogans
Moosewala's last rites today, fans raise slogans
Last body recovered from Nepal plane crash site
Last body recovered from Nepal plane crash site
Black ink cannot suppress farmers' voices, says Tikait
Black ink cannot suppress farmers' voices, says Tikait

More like this

Your Summer Pix: Let's Hit The Beach!

Your Summer Pix: Let's Hit The Beach!

Your Response: Summer Joy!

Your Response: Summer Joy!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances