Rediff.com  » Getahead » Your Pix: Summer Means The Sea

Your Pix: Summer Means The Sea

By AMIT MONGA, SYED AAYATHULLAH
June 03, 2022 11:45 IST
We asked you, dear readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPics

Check out these cool responses!

summer pic

IMAGE: Amit Monga from Ludhiana, Punjab, poses with the Pacific Ocean in Lima, Peru.

summer pic

IMAGE: Sharing this selfie with his friend Hari, Amit says, 'Summer brings joy and sea is like the icing on cake; it rejuvenates the mind.'

summer pic

IMAGE: Syed Aayathullah also sent us a photograph of his family -- wife Afshan Jabeen, daughter Aymen and son Aariz -- having a good time at Chennai's ECR beach.
He adds, 'Beach Rules: Bare feet required, soak up the sun, feel the breeze, breathe the salty air.'

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes summer?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.

AMIT MONGA, SYED AAYATHULLAH
