News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Your Summer Pix: Let's Hit The Beach!

Your Summer Pix: Let's Hit The Beach!

By SNEHA GOSAVI
May 27, 2022 14:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We asked you, dear readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPics

Check out Sneha Gosavi's photographs!

Summer pics

IMAGE: Sneha Gosavi, extreme left, poses with friends at Murud beach in Dapoli, Maharashtra.

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Sneha, centre, visited the place recently with family and friends.

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Boys had the most fun, she says.

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: The Titanic pose is a must, says Sneha.

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Everyone tried to recreate the signature pose.

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Camera shy! The son is rather interested in facing the waves.

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes summer?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SNEHA GOSAVI
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: What Summer Means To Me
PIX: What Summer Means To Me
Summer Pix: Beating The Heat
Summer Pix: Beating The Heat
The Many Moods of Summer
The Many Moods of Summer
NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs case
NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs case
'You won't hear one negative word out of his mouth'
'You won't hear one negative word out of his mouth'
J-K police arrest activist for tweet on Shivling
J-K police arrest activist for tweet on Shivling
Mourning The Texas Victims
Mourning The Texas Victims

More like this

Your Pix: A Cool Way To Beat The Heat!

Your Pix: A Cool Way To Beat The Heat!

Your Response: Summer Joy!

Your Response: Summer Joy!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances