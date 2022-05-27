Your Summer Pix: Let's Hit The Beach!

We asked you, dear readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPics

Check out Sneha Gosavi's photographs!

IMAGE: Sneha Gosavi, extreme left, poses with friends at Murud beach in Dapoli, Maharashtra.

IMAGE: Sneha, centre, visited the place recently with family and friends.

IMAGE: Boys had the most fun, she says.

IMAGE: The Titanic pose is a must, says Sneha.

IMAGE: Everyone tried to recreate the signature pose.

IMAGE: Camera shy! The son is rather interested in facing the waves.

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes summer?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.