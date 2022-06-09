Your Summer Pix: Having Fun With Umbrellas!

We asked you, Dear Readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPix.

Hemantkumar Shivsharan sent us these photographs from an umbrella painting session held near his residence at Koperkhairne, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Take a look!

IMAGE: Scorching summer heat or cool monsoon showers, an umbrella is your best defence.

IMAGE: While people of all ages were painting umbrellas -- the activity took place on June 7, World Environment Day -- it was the children who were the most enthusiastic.

IMAGE: Hemantkumar is rather pleased with his creative skills.

IMAGE: 'Ek zhaad lavuya (Let's plant a tree)' reads this message.

IMAGE: A colourful way to appease the rain gods. 'Paus (Rain)' pleads this umbrella in the face of Mumbai's scorching heat.

IMAGE: Kuch daag, as the tagline for a popular detergent ad goes, achhe hote hai (Some stains are good)!

IMAGE: Look at those proud smiles!

