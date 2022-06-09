News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Your Summer Pix: Having Fun With Umbrellas!

Your Summer Pix: Having Fun With Umbrellas!

By HEMANTKUMAR SHIVSHARAN
June 09, 2022 14:09 IST
We asked you, Dear Readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPix.

Hemantkumar Shivsharan sent us these photographs from an umbrella painting session held near his residence at Koperkhairne, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Take a look!

Summer pics by Hemantkumar Shivsharan

IMAGE: Scorching summer heat or cool monsoon showers, an umbrella is your best defence. 
 

Summer pics by Hemantkumar Shivsharan

IMAGE: While people of all ages were painting umbrellas -- the activity took place on June 7, World Environment Day -- it was the children who were the most enthusiastic. 
 

Summer pics by Hemantkumar Shivsharan

IMAGE: Hemantkumar is rather pleased with his creative skills.
 

Summer pics by Hemantkumar Shivsharan

IMAGE: 'Ek zhaad lavuya (Let's plant a tree)' reads this message.
 

Summer pics by Hemantkumar Shivsharan

IMAGE: A colourful way to appease the rain gods. 'Paus (Rain)' pleads this umbrella in the face of Mumbai's scorching heat.
 

Summer pics by Hemantkumar Shivsharan

IMAGE: Kuch daag, as the tagline for a popular detergent ad goes, achhe hote hai (Some stains are good)! 
 

Summer pics by Hemantkumar Shivsharan

IMAGE: Look at those proud smiles!

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes summer?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.

