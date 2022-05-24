What Summer Means To Me

We asked you, dear readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPics

Presenting the best responses we received from you!

Over the years, says Vishaka Rautela, I've had some amazing summer memories.

From spotting tigers, to the mandatory trip to Goa and even a holiday in Greece with my girl gang.

IMAGE: It's summer. It's time to chill.

IMAGE: They say the best time to spot a tiger is in the summer. And this -- at the Jim Corbett Park -- was one of the most exciting moments of my life. My family, who were in the other jeep, missed this lovely sight.

IMAGE: Kayaking in Naukuchiyatal, Uttarakhand -- we were staying right by the lake.

IMAGE: A lazy boat ride in Ashtamudi, Kerala.

IMAGE: Hot sun. Chilled beer. Greece. What's not to like?

IMAGE: Like our summer look?

IMAGE: Two dogs and one happy child.

IMAGE: Like I said earlier, it's summer. It's time to chill.

