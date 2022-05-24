News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What Summer Means To Me

What Summer Means To Me

By VISHAKA RAUTELA
May 24, 2022 14:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We asked you, dear readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPics

Presenting the best responses we received from you!

Over the years, says Vishaka Rautela, I've had some amazing summer memories.

From spotting tigers, to the mandatory trip to Goa and even a holiday in Greece with my girl gang.

Summer pics

IMAGE: It's summer. It's time to chill.

 

Summer pics

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: They say the best time to spot a tiger is in the summer. And this -- at the Jim Corbett Park -- was one of the most exciting moments of my life. My family, who were in the other jeep, missed this lovely sight. 

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Kayaking in Naukuchiyatal, Uttarakhand -- we were staying right by the lake.

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: A lazy boat ride in Ashtamudi, Kerala.

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Hot sun. Chilled beer. Greece. What's not to like?

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Like our summer look?

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Two dogs and one happy child.

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Like I said earlier, it's summer. It's time to chill.

 

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes summer?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
VISHAKA RAUTELA
COMMENT
Print this article
Summer Pics: Time To Relax And Chill
Summer Pics: Time To Relax And Chill
Summer Pics: Time To Pluck Mangoes!
Summer Pics: Time To Pluck Mangoes!
Summer Pics: Chilling By The Tubewell
Summer Pics: Chilling By The Tubewell
Punjab health minister sacked for corruption, arrested
Punjab health minister sacked for corruption, arrested
Biden's Taiwan Threat Rattles China
Biden's Taiwan Threat Rattles China
Husband gets 10 years in jail for Vismaya's dowry death
Husband gets 10 years in jail for Vismaya's dowry death
Pawar, BJP MP formed alliance against Raj: MNS leader
Pawar, BJP MP formed alliance against Raj: MNS leader

More like this

Summer Pix: Beating The Heat

Summer Pix: Beating The Heat

The Many Moods of Summer

The Many Moods of Summer

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances