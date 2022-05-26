News
Your Pix: A Cool Way To Beat The Heat!

Your Pix: A Cool Way To Beat The Heat!

By SIDHARTHA PARIDA, AMIT MONGA
May 26, 2022 13:24 IST
We asked you, dear readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPics

Check out these photographs!

Summer pics

IMAGE: Sidhartha Parida sent us a series of photographs from his summer trip to Puri. Here, Sidhartha's son Apramaya is playing in the waters off the beach at Puri.

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Sidhartha's wife Silu joined them.

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Such a cool way to beat the heat!

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Apramaya and Silu await the waves.

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Amit Monga visited the Niagara Falls in Canada. Sharing his summer memory, Amit says: 'It's special because the blast of water here rejuvenates the mind, soul and body.'

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes summer?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.

SIDHARTHA PARIDA, AMIT MONGA
Your Response: Summer Joy!

Your Response: Summer Joy!

PIX: What Summer Means To Me

PIX: What Summer Means To Me

