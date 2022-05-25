News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Summer Joy!

Summer Joy!

By RASHMI SOMESHWAR, SAVERA R SOMESHWAR
May 25, 2022 14:23 IST
We asked you, dear readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPics

Check out these photographs!

Summer pics

IMAGE: Hey, I'm Oreo and I love summer. Photograph: Rashmi Someshwar

Summer pics

IMAGE: Sunbathing! That's my favourite thing to do. Photograph: Rashmi Someshwar

Summer pics

IMAGE: The sun spills liquid gold in Naukuchiatal, Uttarakhand. Photograph: Savera R Someshwar

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes summer?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.

RASHMI SOMESHWAR, SAVERA R SOMESHWAR
