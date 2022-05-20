News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Summer Pix: Beating The Heat

Summer Pix: Beating The Heat

By KHAN IMRAN AHMED, MOHAMMAD RAZIQ KHAN, UTTAM
May 20, 2022 14:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We'd asked you, dear readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPics

Presenting the best responses we received from you!

Summer pics

IMAGE: Khan Imran Ahmed sent us this picture of him at a beach in Sharjah.

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Mohammad Raziq Khan has perfectly captured this moment of surprise!

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: And finally, we have Uttam's image of a young girl enjoying a sip of water straight out of a bottle.

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes summer?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
KHAN IMRAN AHMED, MOHAMMAD RAZIQ KHAN, UTTAM
COMMENT
Print this article
The Many Moods of Summer
The Many Moods of Summer
Summer Pics: Chilling By The Tubewell
Summer Pics: Chilling By The Tubewell
Your summer pics: Go Goa Gone!
Your summer pics: Go Goa Gone!
Dhaakad Review
Dhaakad Review
Taylor Swift's 7 Hacks To Survive Life
Taylor Swift's 7 Hacks To Survive Life
Maha village shows how to treat widows with dignity
Maha village shows how to treat widows with dignity
Power outage: Jalandhar MSMEs' new struggle
Power outage: Jalandhar MSMEs' new struggle

More like this

Summer Pics: Time To Pluck Mangoes!

Summer Pics: Time To Pluck Mangoes!

Summer Pics: Time To Relax And Chill

Summer Pics: Time To Relax And Chill

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances