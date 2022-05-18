Summer Pics: Time To Relax And Chill

We'd asked you, dear readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPics

Check out these super cool photographs!

IMAGE: A chilled glass of lemon and mint mojito is the best way to get refreshed in the summers says Hitesh Harisinghani sharing this photograph from a recent trip to Goa.

IMAGE: For Shubhda Narsale, summer means a holiday in the hills. Shubhda says this image of the snowcapped Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh is a treat for sore eyes and the perfect escape from the scorching summer heat in the cities.

IMAGE: Underwater diving is one of the best ways to deal with the summer heat, says Namita Shetty sharing this memory from Tarkarli.

'None of us knew scuba diving. But the team at Tarkarli gave us pointers in 15 minutes for a simple dive which was safe and we got to see some amazing sea creatures,' Namita adds.

IMAGE: Ballia-based Nikhil Pratap Singh, who loves to travel, recommends a trip to the North East to 'soak your tired heels in the chilled waters of the Dawki river in Meghalaya.'

