News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Summer Pics: Time To Relax And Chill

Summer Pics: Time To Relax And Chill

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, SHUBHDA NARSALE, NAMITA SHETTY, NIKHIL PRATAP SINGH
May 18, 2022 18:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We'd asked you, dear readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPics

Check out these super cool photographs!

Summer pics

IMAGE: A chilled glass of lemon and mint mojito is the best way to get refreshed in the summers says Hitesh Harisinghani sharing this photograph from a recent trip to Goa.

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: For Shubhda Narsale, summer means a holiday in the hills. Shubhda says this image of the snowcapped Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh is a treat for sore eyes and the perfect escape from the scorching summer heat in the cities.

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Underwater diving is one of the best ways to deal with the summer heat, says Namita Shetty sharing this memory from Tarkarli.
'None of us knew scuba diving. But the team at Tarkarli gave us pointers in 15 minutes for a simple dive which was safe and we got to see some amazing sea creatures,' Namita adds.

 

Summer pics

IMAGE: Ballia-based Nikhil Pratap Singh, who loves to travel, recommends a trip to the North East to 'soak your tired heels in the chilled waters of the Dawki river in Meghalaya.'

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes the season?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI, SHUBHDA NARSALE, NAMITA SHETTY, NIKHIL PRATAP SINGH
COMMENT
Print this article
Summer pics: An evening at Juhu beach
Summer pics: An evening at Juhu beach
Summer pics: It's bath time!
Summer pics: It's bath time!
Your summer pics: A dolphin for company
Your summer pics: A dolphin for company
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
UP decides to not give govt grant to new madrassas
UP decides to not give govt grant to new madrassas
Rupee falls 16 paise to record low of 77.60/USD
Rupee falls 16 paise to record low of 77.60/USD
Rohit hints at Arjun's IPL debut
Rohit hints at Arjun's IPL debut

More like this

Summer Pics: Time To Pluck Mangoes!

Summer Pics: Time To Pluck Mangoes!

Summer Pics: Chilling By The Tubewell

Summer Pics: Chilling By The Tubewell

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances