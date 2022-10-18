Yami, The Blushing Bride!

A beautifully embroidered lehenga with pockets.

A dupatta draped like a cape.

Leave it to Yami Gautam to make a strong case for the modern bride as she walked the ramp for designers Shyamal and Bhumika.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Beautiful in blush! Yami's floral lehenga is teamed with an embroidered bustier and a matching sheer dupatta.

IMAGE: The dreamy mix of pastel floral embroidery against the pale pink backdrop is simply stunning.

IMAGE: Yami looks ready to take flight as she shows off her sequinned dupatta.

IMAGE: The attached shimmering sleeves enhances the drama of the heavily embroidered skirt and strapless tube top.

IMAGE: Twinning in ivory and off-white; ideal wear for friends of the bride and groom.

IMAGE: The model's flower-decked sari is a perfect match for the sage green kurta embedded with subdued flowers.

IMAGE: Designers Shyamal and Bhumika join Yami for the final bow.