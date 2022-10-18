Yami, The Blushing Bride!

A beautifully embroidered lehenga with pockets.
A dupatta draped like a cape.
Leave it to Yami Gautam to make a strong case for the modern bride as she walked the ramp for designers Shyamal and Bhumika.
IMAGE: Beautiful in blush! Yami's floral lehenga
is teamed with an embroidered bustier and a matching sheer dupatta
. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: The dreamy mix of pastel floral embroidery against the pale pink backdrop is simply stunning.
IMAGE: Yami looks ready to take flight as she shows off her sequinned dupatta.
IMAGE: The attached shimmering sleeves enhances the drama of the heavily embroidered skirt and strapless tube top.
IMAGE: Twinning in ivory and off-white; ideal wear for friends of the bride and groom.
IMAGE: The model's flower-decked sari is a perfect match for the sage green kurta embedded with subdued flowers.
IMAGE: Designers Shyamal and Bhumika join Yami for the final bow.