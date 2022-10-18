News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Yami, The Blushing Bride!

Yami, The Blushing Bride!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 18, 2022 08:50 IST
A beautifully embroidered lehenga with pockets.

dupatta draped like a cape.

Leave it to Yami Gautam to make a strong case for the modern bride as she walked the ramp for designers Shyamal and Bhumika.

IMAGE: Beautiful in blush! Yami's floral lehenga is teamed with an embroidered bustier and a matching sheer dupatta
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The dreamy mix of pastel floral embroidery against the pale pink backdrop is simply stunning.

 

IMAGE: Yami looks ready to take flight as she shows off her sequinned dupatta.

 

IMAGE: The attached shimmering sleeves enhances the drama of the heavily embroidered skirt and strapless tube top.

 

IMAGE: Twinning in ivory and off-white; ideal wear for friends of the bride and groom. 

 

IMAGE: The model's flower-decked sari is a perfect match for the sage green kurta embedded with subdued flowers. 

 

IMAGE: Designers Shyamal and Bhumika join Yami for the final bow. 

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
Isn't Ananya Dazzling?
Drop-Dead Gorgeous Alaya!
Doesn't Rhea Look Ravishing?
Will Rohit Recover Form By Sunday?
Real's Benzema wins 2022 Ballon d'Or award
Mulayam Singh's Ashes Immersed in Ganga
U-17 Women's WC: India's campaign ends with big loss
