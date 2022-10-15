Doesn't Rhea Look Ravishing?

Bright summer flowers.

Pink heels.

And outfits that are as light as air.

Rhea Chakraborty, who has faced a challenging two years, turns her back on the problems she has been facing, and walks joyously for the Reby Jindal resort wear label, Guapa, at the on-going FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Rhea's dreaming of the sun, the sand and the waves...

BTW, the collection, titled P.O.N.D.I, is a stylish love note to beautiful Pondicherry.

The colours of a lovely sunset provide a perfect backdrop for a scattering of flowers.

The diaphanous veil adds a breezy touch.

It’s time to hit the beach. Or maybe the pool.

Or dance with the waves at a sandy party.

Yup, we’re packed and ready to go.

Go girls! Reby and Rhea and girl power.