Doesn't Rhea Look Ravishing?

Bright summer flowers.
Pink heels.
And outfits that are as light as air.
Rhea Chakraborty, who has faced a challenging two years, turns her back on the problems she has been facing, and walks joyously for the Reby Jindal resort wear label, Guapa, at the on-going FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.
Rhea's dreaming of the sun, the sand and the waves...
BTW, the collection, titled P.O.N.D.I, is a stylish love note to beautiful Pondicherry.
The colours of a lovely sunset provide a perfect backdrop for a scattering of flowers.
The diaphanous veil adds a breezy touch.
It’s time to hit the beach. Or maybe the pool.
Or dance with the waves at a sandy party.
Yup, we’re packed and ready to go.
Go girls! Reby and Rhea and girl power.