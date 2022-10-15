News
Doesn't Rhea Look Ravishing?

Doesn't Rhea Look Ravishing?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 15, 2022 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bright summer flowers.

Pink heels.

And outfits that are as light as air.

Rhea Chakraborty, who has faced a challenging two years, turns her back on the problems she has been facing, and walks joyously for the Reby Jindal resort wear label, Guapa, at the on-going FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

 

Rhea Chakraborty at LFW

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Rhea's dreaming of the sun, the sand and the waves...

BTW, the collection, titled P.O.N.D.I, is a stylish love note to beautiful Pondicherry.

Rhea Chakraborty at LFW

The colours of a lovely sunset provide a perfect backdrop for a scattering of flowers.

The diaphanous veil adds a breezy touch.

Rhea Chakraborty at LFW

It’s time to hit the beach. Or maybe the pool.

Rhea Chakraborty at LFW

Or dance with the waves at a sandy party.

Rhea Chakraborty at LFW

Yup, we’re packed and ready to go.

Rhea Chakraborty at LFW

Go girls! Reby and Rhea and girl power.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
