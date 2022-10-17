Fierce, Confident Mrunal!

It was the Grand Finale of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh would take the final bow.

And Mrunal Thakur, who had already walked for Designer Swapna Anumolu, stepped onto the runway once again.

This time, she proved a sari is anything but basic.



Mrunal's outfit is a cross between a sari...

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Is this the new formal dress code?

IMAGE: ...A pair of trousers and shirt.

IMAGE: All she needed were glossy red lips to complete the fierce yet confident look.

IMAGE: A silver dress may sound like a boring idea, but not if it's paired with red shoes and that luminescent wig.

IMAGE: The chunky beads make this dress such a standout.

Don't miss the red platform shoes.

IMAGE: Silver, black and white were the dominant colours on the ramp.

IMAGE: The exquisitely tailored jacket and dhoti makes the metallic cleavage-plunging top stand out.

IMAGE: Models present some avant-garde styles.

IMAGE: The team presented the finale.