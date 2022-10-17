News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Fierce, Confident Mrunal!

Fierce, Confident Mrunal!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 17, 2022 14:54 IST
It was the Grand Finale of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh would take the final bow.

And Mrunal Thakur, who had already walked for Designer Swapna Anumolu, stepped onto the runway once again.

This time, she proved a sari is anything but basic. 

IMAGE: Is this the new formal dress code?
Mrunal's outfit is a cross between a sari...
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: ...A pair of trousers and shirt.

 

IMAGE: All she needed were glossy red lips to complete the fierce yet confident look.

 

IMAGE: A silver dress may sound like a boring idea, but not if it's paired with red shoes and that luminescent wig.

 

IMAGE: The chunky beads make this dress such a standout. 
Don't miss the red platform shoes.

 

IMAGE: Silver, black and white were the dominant colours on the ramp. 

 

IMAGE: The exquisitely tailored jacket and dhoti makes the metallic cleavage-plunging top stand out.

 

IMAGE: Models present some avant-garde styles. 

 

IMAGE: The team presented the finale. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
Drop-Dead Gorgeous Alaya!

Drop-Dead Gorgeous Alaya!

Isn't Ananya Dazzling?

Isn't Ananya Dazzling?

