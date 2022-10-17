News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Is Aditi the PRETTIEST BRIDE Ever?

Is Aditi the PRETTIEST BRIDE Ever?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
Last updated on: October 17, 2022 13:57 IST
Red is the colour of love.

Designer Gaurang Shah's collection, Sindoor, too is inspired by the colour of life, love and strength.

'This is my 20th show,' said Gaurang, before unveiling his collection. 'I'm showcasing 40 lehengas. They are handwoven, hand embroidered and hand painted. I am reviving some techniques in hand painting that have been forgotten.'

Aditi Rao Hydari walks for Gaurang Shah at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

An exquisite hand painted dupatta.

A pale gold silk lehenga with a hand painted border.

Beautiful zari work.

And a showstopper who looked like a dream.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari walks for Gaurang Shah at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Hair styled in a loose wavy braid.

Gold jhumkas swinging from her ears.

Red glass bangles tinkling on her wrists.

Isn't Aditi Rao Hydari an inspiration for brides?

 

Aditi Rao Hydari walks for Gaurang Shah at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

The traditional septum ring looked particularly pretty on the actor.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari walks for Gaurang Shah at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

As models twirled in red and gold ensembles, it reminded us of the Bengali tradition of sindoor khela, where women smear each other with sindoor on the last day of Durga Pooja.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari walks for Gaurang Shah at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Colourful paintings, inspired by ancient India, will keep you gazing at this outfit.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari walks for Gaurang Shah at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Simple yet arresting!

 

Aditi Rao Hydari walks for Gaurang Shah at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

When Gaurang's muses painted the runway in a sea of red and gold, it was a sight to behold!

 

Aditi Rao Hydari walks for Gaurang Shah at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Gaurang never ceases to amaze!

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
