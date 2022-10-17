Is Aditi the PRETTIEST BRIDE Ever?

Red is the colour of love.

Designer Gaurang Shah's collection, Sindoor, too is inspired by the colour of life, love and strength.

'This is my 20th show,' said Gaurang, before unveiling his collection. 'I'm showcasing 40 lehengas. They are handwoven, hand embroidered and hand painted. I am reviving some techniques in hand painting that have been forgotten.'

An exquisite hand painted dupatta.

A pale gold silk lehenga with a hand painted border.

Beautiful zari work.

And a showstopper who looked like a dream.

Hair styled in a loose wavy braid.

Gold jhumkas swinging from her ears.

Red glass bangles tinkling on her wrists.

Isn't Aditi Rao Hydari an inspiration for brides?

The traditional septum ring looked particularly pretty on the actor.

As models twirled in red and gold ensembles, it reminded us of the Bengali tradition of sindoor khela, where women smear each other with sindoor on the last day of Durga Pooja.

Colourful paintings, inspired by ancient India, will keep you gazing at this outfit.

Simple yet arresting!

When Gaurang's muses painted the runway in a sea of red and gold, it was a sight to behold!

Gaurang never ceases to amaze!