Isn't Ananya Dazzling?

Isn't Ananya Dazzling?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 17, 2022 09:26 IST
Ananya Panday may have had some hits and misses at the box office this year. But when it comes to runway fashion, the 23-year-old knows how to score.

The actor, who was last seen in Liger, made a stunning entry at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani will tell you why she is the IT girl on the runway.

Ananya Panday for Pankaj and Nidhi at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Ananya looked like she meant business in this blazer dress.

The gorgeous floral surface embroidery was designed by Pankaj and Nidhi as a part of their latest Solaris collection.

 

Ananya Panday for Pankaj and Nidhi at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

With her hair pulled back into a bun, Ananya showed us that work wear need not be boring any more.

 

Ananya Panday for Pankaj and Nidhi at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

All you need, Ananya seems to say, is look confident.

  

Ananya Panday for Pankaj and Nidhi at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Much like its sunny showstopper, most of Pankaj and Nidhi's collection was brightly coloured.

 

Ananya Panday for Pankaj and Nidhi at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Flouncy dresses in satin gave a playful perspective to the spring line.

 

Ananya Panday for Pankaj and Nidhi at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

The collection featured sharp cuts and textured fabrics like this peekaboo number worn by Aishwarya Sushmita.

 

Ananya Panday for Pankaj and Nidhi at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Overall, a winsome collection from the dazzling duo!

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
