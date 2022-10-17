Isn't Ananya Dazzling?

Ananya Panday may have had some hits and misses at the box office this year. But when it comes to runway fashion, the 23-year-old knows how to score.

The actor, who was last seen in Liger, made a stunning entry at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani will tell you why she is the IT girl on the runway.

Ananya looked like she meant business in this blazer dress.

The gorgeous floral surface embroidery was designed by Pankaj and Nidhi as a part of their latest Solaris collection.

With her hair pulled back into a bun, Ananya showed us that work wear need not be boring any more.

All you need, Ananya seems to say, is look confident.

Much like its sunny showstopper, most of Pankaj and Nidhi's collection was brightly coloured.

Flouncy dresses in satin gave a playful perspective to the spring line.

The collection featured sharp cuts and textured fabrics like this peekaboo number worn by Aishwarya Sushmita.

Overall, a winsome collection from the dazzling duo!