Wow! Jennifer Aniston In A Lehenga

We can imagine Jennifer Aniston in black gowns, white short satiny dresses, denim, florals, long coats, chunky pullovers, tiny swimsuits.

In whatever she wears she dazzles and sizzles.

But could you have dreamt, in ten lives, of seeing her mighty spiffy in a lehenga?

Yup, Jen is back with Netflix's Murder Mystery 2, and she has a super surprise in store for her adoring Indian fans, for whom Friends was the country's most watched English-language television show.

In one of the scenes of the coming American comedy, set to release on March 31, Jen dons a lovely lehenga by Manish Malhotra for the shaadi of a maharaja who goes missing. A tonal blouse and a dreamy, pleated drape finish the look. And the clip has received 1.7 million likes on Instagram, many probably by Hindustanis.

It's a hat tip to Indian haute couture and chikankari craft and the traditional piece is adorned with sequins and paired with silver and pearl chandbalis and a haath phool. And Jen, who will be 54 on February 11, looks hot hot hot in it.

The look has transfixed Indian fans, who have been cheering on Manish ever since the trailer of the film released.

And why not? It's about time India's awe-inspiring wedding wear joined the international bridal realm.



All photographs: Kind courtesy Netflix India IMAGE: The fascination of Hollywood celebs with the lehenga is not new.Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga on the sets of And Just Like That

IMAGE: Kuhoo Verma, left, a New York-based artist, who was born to Indian parents, in sparkly black is a foil to Jen's lehenga in the scene.

IMAGE: Adam Sandler matched Jen's Indian cream theme in a sherwani and looked pretty dapper.