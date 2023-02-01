News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Wow! Jennifer Aniston In A Lehenga

Wow! Jennifer Aniston In A Lehenga

By REDIFF STYLE
February 01, 2023 08:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We can imagine Jennifer Aniston in black gowns, white short satiny dresses, denim, florals, long coats, chunky pullovers, tiny swimsuits.

In whatever she wears she dazzles and sizzles.

But could you have dreamt, in ten lives, of seeing her mighty spiffy in a lehenga?

Yup, Jen is back with Netflix's Murder Mystery 2, and she has a super surprise in store for her adoring Indian fans, for whom Friends was the country's most watched English-language television show.

In one of the scenes of the coming American comedy, set to release on March 31, Jen dons a lovely lehenga by Manish Malhotra for the shaadi of a maharaja who goes missing. A tonal blouse and a dreamy, pleated drape finish the look. And the clip has received 1.7 million likes on Instagram, many probably by Hindustanis.

It's a hat tip to Indian haute couture and chikankari craft and the traditional piece is adorned with sequins and paired with silver and pearl chandbalis and a haath phool. And Jen, who will be 54 on February 11, looks hot hot hot in it.

The look has transfixed Indian fans, who have been cheering on Manish ever since the trailer of the film released.

And why not? It's about time India's awe-inspiring wedding wear joined the international bridal realm.

IMAGE: The fascination of Hollywood celebs with the lehenga is not new.
Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga on the sets of And Just Like That.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Netflix India

 

IMAGE: Kuhoo Verma, left, a New York-based artist, who was born to Indian parents, in sparkly black is a foil to Jen's lehenga in the scene.

 

IMAGE: Adam Sandler matched Jen's Indian cream theme in a sherwani and looked pretty dapper.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Tara's Lehenga Has A Spanish Connection
Tara's Lehenga Has A Spanish Connection
Kriti Is A STUNNING Modern Bride
Kriti Is A STUNNING Modern Bride
What were puppies doing on Sara's lehenga?
What were puppies doing on Sara's lehenga?
Check NCD's Credit Rating Always!
Check NCD's Credit Rating Always!
Fernandez, 22, Premier League's most expensive player
Fernandez, 22, Premier League's most expensive player
Indira, Rajiv killings were 'accidents': U'khand Min
Indira, Rajiv killings were 'accidents': U'khand Min
Pak mosque suicide attack toll rises to 100
Pak mosque suicide attack toll rises to 100

More like this

What Kiara May Wear To Her Wedding

What Kiara May Wear To Her Wedding

Gorgeous Lisa Turns Bride Again...

Gorgeous Lisa Turns Bride Again...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances