News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What were puppies doing on Sara's lehenga?

What were puppies doing on Sara's lehenga?

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 03, 2022 13:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sara Tendulkar may opt to stay out of the spotlight, but her effortless style always makes headlines. On the gram, she has been getting a lot of love for her cool girl fashion

Her recent Anita Dongre look was no exception -- the fuss-free lehenga stayed true to her personality. 

 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Anita Dongre/Instagram

Sara, who opted for minimal make-up, looked adorable in a sustainably crafted, floral gharara that had sequinned accents.

Anita's collection was inspired by traditional art and architecture.

It celebrated those who defy the pressure to either conform to or break free of societal expectations. 

 

 

For her second look, the designer dressed Sara in a raw silk lehenga with multicoloured, hand-embroidered floral motifs.

The outfit shone with gota patti and sequins.     

Sara paid ode to her two puppies by personalising the Indian silhouette with sketches of the cute pair on her waistband.  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Malaika or Sara: Who's the HOTTEST Showstopper?
Malaika or Sara: Who's the HOTTEST Showstopper?
Masaba's FAB Style Tips!
Masaba's FAB Style Tips!
Mommy-to-be Alia Looks AMAZING!
Mommy-to-be Alia Looks AMAZING!
India@75: Union ministers, MPs take out bike rally
India@75: Union ministers, MPs take out bike rally
Suresh Patel appointed CVC after a year
Suresh Patel appointed CVC after a year
Alaya's Bikini Holiday In The Maldives
Alaya's Bikini Holiday In The Maldives
India's first woman PR to the UN assumes charge
India's first woman PR to the UN assumes charge

More like this

Meet Sara Tendulkar. She's the BFF you never had!

Meet Sara Tendulkar. She's the BFF you never had!

Sara Tendulkar headed for Bollywood?

Sara Tendulkar headed for Bollywood?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances