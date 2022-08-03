What were puppies doing on Sara's lehenga?

Sara Tendulkar may opt to stay out of the spotlight, but her effortless style always makes headlines. On the gram, she has been getting a lot of love for her cool girl fashion.

Her recent Anita Dongre look was no exception -- the fuss-free lehenga stayed true to her personality.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anita Dongre/Instagram

Sara, who opted for minimal make-up, looked adorable in a sustainably crafted, floral gharara that had sequinned accents.

Anita's collection was inspired by traditional art and architecture.

It celebrated those who defy the pressure to either conform to or break free of societal expectations.

For her second look, the designer dressed Sara in a raw silk lehenga with multicoloured, hand-embroidered floral motifs.

The outfit shone with gota patti and sequins.

Sara paid ode to her two puppies by personalising the Indian silhouette with sketches of the cute pair on her waistband.