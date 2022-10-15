Tara's Lehenga Has A Spanish Connection

Have you heard of Trencadís?

It's an ancient art where broken tiles, pieces of mosaic, glass, etc, are used to create colourful patterns.

Designer Aisha Rao was inspired by this popular art form from Barcelona and wanted to recreate it for the Indian audience.

With Tara Sutaria as her muse, Aisha presented her latest festive collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Tara looked nothing short of spectacular in a heavily embellished black lehenga with colourful floral motifs and hand embroidered designs.

The butterfly inspired off shoulder blouse was tastefully accessorised with a diamond studded necklace.

With her hair parted in the centre, Tara wore a matching veil to complete her modern bridal look.

Multiple patterns with intricate detailing were sewn together in each of the outfits to create a one-of-its-kind collection.

When it comes to partywear, the designer agrees that there is no such thing as too much bling!

Notice how pattern-work embroidery can add a whole new dimension to monotonous designs?

The gorgeous showstopper with Designer Aisha, who put together a fabulous night-to-day festive line.