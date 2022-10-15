News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Tara's Lehenga Has A Spanish Connection

Tara's Lehenga Has A Spanish Connection

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 15, 2022 17:43 IST
Have you heard of Trencadís?

It's an ancient art where broken tiles, pieces of mosaic, glass, etc, are used to create colourful patterns.

Designer Aisha Rao was inspired by this popular art form from Barcelona and wanted to recreate it for the Indian audience.

With Tara Sutaria as her muse, Aisha presented her latest festive collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Tara Sutaria walks for Aisha Rao at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Tara looked nothing short of spectacular in a heavily embellished black lehenga with colourful floral motifs and hand embroidered designs.

 

Tara Sutaria walks for Aisha Rao at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

The butterfly inspired off shoulder blouse was tastefully accessorised with a diamond studded necklace.

 

Tara Sutaria walks for Aisha Rao at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

With her hair parted in the centre, Tara wore a matching veil to complete her modern bridal look.

 

Tara Sutaria walks for Aisha Rao at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Multiple patterns with intricate detailing were sewn together in each of the outfits to create a one-of-its-kind collection.

 

Tara Sutaria walks for Aisha Rao at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

When it comes to partywear, the designer agrees that there is no such thing as too much bling!

 

Tara Sutaria walks for Aisha Rao at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Notice how pattern-work embroidery can add a whole new dimension to monotonous designs?

 

Tara Sutaria walks for Aisha Rao at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

The gorgeous showstopper with Designer Aisha, who put together a fabulous night-to-day festive line.

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
