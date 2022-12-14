Gorgeous Lisa Turns Bride Again...

Lisa Haydon is not just Ridhi Mehra's muse. She is a dear friend as well.

That's why the Delhi designer chose the model-actor as a showstopper back in 2014 when she launched her first runway showing.

In 2022 Ridhi is ready with her maiden bridal couture collection Nooreza. Nooreza apparently means realism, reliability and sincerity.

She turned once more to the 'enigmatic, sensual, ethereal' Lisa to showcase her diaphanous assemblage.

IMAGE: Picture-perfect face. Picture-perfect veil. Picture-perfect pastel lilac ghagra-cholee with what looks like a picture-perfect bolero jacket. Too much perfection for a single frame. Whew!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra

IMAGE: As magnificent as the old ivory-hued lehenga is, your eyes go to the headgear. Isn't it unique?

And we're stoked to see a bride wear a dupatta like a cape. Very practical, less cumbersome and charming.

IMAGE: Let's point out the standout stuff about this royal red bridal ensemble -- the sleeveless blouse, the lightness of the dupatta, the green jewellery and the beauty of the crumbling haveli behind.

A sleeveless choli is a great idea -- being a bride is often hot, sweaty business.

IMAGE: Like the draped blouse of this enchanting lehenga drenched in rooh afza red? The outfit has a name: Zeeana. Price tag: Rs 238,000

IMAGE: A dulhan who looks like a maharani.

IMAGE: Shot at the 18th-century Shish Mahal, that has mirrors embedded in its ceiling, in Farrukh Nagar, Haryana, the palatial ambiance mirrored the brand's narrative of nostalgia, glory and celebration.