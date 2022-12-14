News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Gorgeous Lisa Turns Bride Again...

Gorgeous Lisa Turns Bride Again...

By REDIFF STYLE
December 14, 2022 09:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lisa Haydon is not just Ridhi Mehra's muse. She is a dear friend as well.

That's why the Delhi designer chose the model-actor as a showstopper back in 2014 when she launched her first runway showing.

In 2022 Ridhi is ready with her maiden bridal couture collection Nooreza. Nooreza apparently means realism, reliability and sincerity.

She turned once more to the 'enigmatic, sensual, ethereal' Lisa to showcase her diaphanous assemblage.

IMAGE: Picture-perfect face. Picture-perfect veil. Picture-perfect pastel lilac ghagra-cholee with what looks like a picture-perfect bolero jacket. Too much perfection for a single frame. Whew!
All photographs: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra

 

IMAGE: As magnificent as the old ivory-hued lehenga is, your eyes go to the headgear. Isn't it unique?
And we're stoked to see a bride wear a dupatta like a cape. Very practical, less cumbersome and charming.

 

IMAGE: Let's point out the standout stuff about this royal red bridal ensemble -- the sleeveless blouse, the lightness of the dupatta, the green jewellery and the beauty of the crumbling haveli behind.
A sleeveless choli is a great idea -- being a bride is often hot, sweaty business.
 

IMAGE: Like the draped blouse of this enchanting lehenga drenched in rooh afza red? The outfit has a name: Zeeana. Price tag: Rs 238,000

 

IMAGE: A dulhan who looks like a maharani.

 

IMAGE: Shot at the 18th-century Shish Mahal, that has mirrors embedded in its ceiling, in Farrukh Nagar, Haryana, the palatial ambiance mirrored the brand's narrative of nostalgia, glory and celebration.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Glorious, Most Searched, Anjali Arora
Glorious, Most Searched, Anjali Arora
Mrunal, Manushi Up The Party Meter
Mrunal, Manushi Up The Party Meter
RED Hot Shanaya, Ananya, Elnaaz
RED Hot Shanaya, Ananya, Elnaaz
Meet Khakee's Stunning Chandan Mahto
Meet Khakee's Stunning Chandan Mahto
Ahead of cabinet expansion, Sukhu keeps home, finance
Ahead of cabinet expansion, Sukhu keeps home, finance
Russian crude will keep flowing into India till Dec
Russian crude will keep flowing into India till Dec
Rupee trade: Govt, RBI devise country-specific plan
Rupee trade: Govt, RBI devise country-specific plan

More like this

Pataakha Radhika Madan's Style

Pataakha Radhika Madan's Style

Wear White in Dec Like Disha, Soundarya

Wear White in Dec Like Disha, Soundarya

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances