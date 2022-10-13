Kriti Is A STUNNING Modern Bride

The desi bride is back and, damn, doesn't she look good!

No elaborate hairdo.

No over-the-top makeup.

No gold jewellery; just one choker of shiny transparent stones wrapped daintily around her neck. Her earrings are missing, but who cares!

No red, pink or maroon for her.

Shantanu and Nikhil's bride, instead, is clad in opulence. Her soft ivory lehenga will remind you of the Baroque era.

She looks majestic as she makes a case for fine embroidery.

IMAGE: Kriti, who is no stranger to making a bold statement on and off the ramp, was a beautiful modern bride.

IMAGE: Her walk was calm; her look, fierce and fearless.

IMAGE: It's hard to miss the magnificent chandelier detailing in the embroidery.

IMAGE: The golden layered ensemble, with its princess vibes, will let you breeze into the wedding season.

Aptly titled Capella, glamour and grandiosity defined the collection.

IMAGE: Is it just us, or can you also spot the face of a lion embroidered on the off-white vest?

Men, this heavy, intricate outfit can lend your wedding look a regal feel.

IMAGE: The designers infused a sense of lightness as they paired a chiffon top with a floating lehenga.

IMAGE: In an ode to the monsoon, the kalis in this lehenga were replaced with fabric that looked like tufts of clouds.

IMAGE: Shantanu and Nikhil stand out in red and black, as they step on stage with their stunning showstopper.