Would You Wear These Flirty Styles?

Models sashayed down the ramp in a playful mood as they showcased Wacoal India's new line of fun lingerie.
IMAGE: Krithika Babu flaunts a pink lace bra, worn underneath a mesh cropped top and a mini skirt trimmed with faux fur. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Floral motifs, lace and lots of pink and purple.... this collection was every woman's dream come true.
IMAGE: Even the more practical outfits had a touch of glamour.
IMAGE: A model blows a kiss to the audience.
IMAGE: Brides to-be, need more inspiration to dip yourself in bubblegum hues?
IMAGE: This see-through lace skirt is great for a flirty beach party.
IMAGE: Inspiration for plus-sized women who are proud of their curves.
IMAGE: Could it get any hotter?
IMAGE: How cute is that bejewelled lilac and white bra!
IMAGE: What's your style... the pink floral embellished jacket or the naked heels with bows?