Would You Wear These Flirty Styles?

Models sashayed down the ramp in a playful mood as they showcased Wacoal India's new line of fun lingerie.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Krithika Babu flaunts a pink lace bra, worn underneath a mesh cropped top and a mini skirt trimmed with faux fur.

IMAGE: Floral motifs, lace and lots of pink and purple.... this collection was every woman's dream come true.

IMAGE: Even the more practical outfits had a touch of glamour.

IMAGE: A model blows a kiss to the audience.

IMAGE: Brides to-be, need more inspiration to dip yourself in bubblegum hues?

IMAGE: This see-through lace skirt is great for a flirty beach party.

IMAGE: Inspiration for plus-sized women who are proud of their curves.

IMAGE: Could it get any hotter?

IMAGE: How cute is that bejewelled lilac and white bra!

IMAGE: What's your style... the pink floral embellished jacket or the naked heels with bows?