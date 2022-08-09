News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Would You Wear These Flirty Styles?

Would You Wear These Flirty Styles?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
August 09, 2022 09:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Models sashayed down the ramp in a playful mood as they showcased Wacoal India's new line of fun lingerie. 

 
IMAGE: Krithika Babu flaunts a pink lace bra, worn underneath a mesh cropped top and a mini skirt trimmed with faux fur. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

 
IMAGE: Floral motifs, lace and lots of pink and purple.... this collection was every woman's dream come true. 

 

 
IMAGE: Even the more practical outfits had a touch of glamour. 

 

 
IMAGE: A model blows a kiss to the audience. 

 

 
IMAGE: Brides to-be, need more inspiration to dip yourself in bubblegum hues?

 

 
IMAGE: This see-through lace skirt is great for a flirty beach party. 

 

 
IMAGE: Inspiration for plus-sized women who are proud of their curves.  

 

 
IMAGE: Could it get any hotter?

 

 
IMAGE: How cute is that bejewelled lilac and white bra!

 

 
IMAGE: What's your style... the pink floral embellished jacket or the naked heels with bows?

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Why is Anusha blushing?
Why is Anusha blushing?
When Models Want To Have Some Fun
When Models Want To Have Some Fun
Don't Miss! Trendy Make-up Tips
Don't Miss! Trendy Make-up Tips
10 Life Lessons From Aamir Khan
10 Life Lessons From Aamir Khan
Will Ministry Expansion Curb Maha Political Disorder?
Will Ministry Expansion Curb Maha Political Disorder?
CWG: Shuttlers, paddlers end on high, India finish 4th
CWG: Shuttlers, paddlers end on high, India finish 4th
PICS: Birmingham gives CWG a rousing send off
PICS: Birmingham gives CWG a rousing send off

More like this

When Supermodels Rule The Ramp!

When Supermodels Rule The Ramp!

Esha Gupta Bewitches In Black!

Esha Gupta Bewitches In Black!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances