When Supermodels Rule The Ramp!

It was a glorious gathering of India's supermodels as Pia Trivedi, Nayanika Chatterjee, Shamita Singha and Binal Trivedi walked the ramp for the Wacoal India's lingerie fashion show.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The fab four -- Shamita Singha, Pia Trivedi, Nayanika Chatterjee and Binal Trivedi.

IMAGE: Nayanika ensured all eyes were on her as she modelled black night wear with a corset-style bodice and a teal blue bra.



IMAGE: Shamita Singha turned heads in an all-blue look.

IMAGE: Pia Trivedi was a sight to behold in a fitted bodice, black briefs and stockings paired with matching boots.

IMAGE: Binal Trivedi slipped into a floral corset with a flowing black skirt.

IMAGE: Sucheta Sharma's pale pink lingerie was teamed with a shimmering silver jacket and laced-up knee-high boots.

IMAGE: Candice Pinto looked lovely in a gold shrug worn with blue innerwear and silver heels.

IMAGE: Deepti Gujral was a diva in black.