When Supermodels Rule The Ramp!

It was a glorious gathering of India's supermodels as Pia Trivedi, Nayanika Chatterjee, Shamita Singha and Binal Trivedi walked the ramp for the Wacoal India's lingerie fashion show.
IMAGE: The fab four -- Shamita Singha, Pia Trivedi, Nayanika Chatterjee and Binal Trivedi. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Nayanika ensured all eyes were on her as she modelled black night wear with a corset-style bodice and a teal blue bra.
IMAGE: Shamita Singha turned heads in an all-blue look.
IMAGE: Pia Trivedi was a sight to behold in a fitted bodice, black briefs and stockings paired with matching boots.
IMAGE: Binal Trivedi slipped into a floral corset with a flowing black skirt.
IMAGE: Sucheta Sharma's pale pink lingerie was teamed with a shimmering silver jacket and laced-up knee-high boots.
IMAGE: Candice Pinto looked lovely in a gold shrug worn with blue innerwear and silver heels.
IMAGE: Deepti Gujral was a diva in black.