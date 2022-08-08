News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Supermodels Rule The Ramp!

When Supermodels Rule The Ramp!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
August 08, 2022 14:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It was a glorious gathering of India's supermodels as Pia Trivedi, Nayanika Chatterjee, Shamita Singha and Binal Trivedi walked the ramp for the Wacoal India's lingerie fashion show.  

 
IMAGE: The fab four -- Shamita Singha, Pia Trivedi, Nayanika Chatterjee and Binal Trivedi. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

 
IMAGE: Nayanika ensured all eyes were on her as she modelled black night wear with a corset-style bodice and a teal blue bra. 
 

 
IMAGE: Shamita Singha turned heads in an all-blue look. 

 

 
IMAGE: Pia Trivedi was a sight to behold in a fitted bodice, black briefs and stockings paired with matching boots. 

 

 
IMAGE: Binal Trivedi slipped into a floral corset with a flowing black skirt. 

 

 
IMAGE: Sucheta Sharma's pale pink lingerie was teamed with a shimmering silver jacket and laced-up knee-high boots. 

 

 
IMAGE: Candice Pinto looked lovely in a gold shrug worn with blue innerwear and silver heels. 

 

 
IMAGE: Deepti Gujral was a diva in black. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Don't Miss! Trendy Make-up Tips
Don't Miss! Trendy Make-up Tips
What were puppies doing on Sara's lehenga?
What were puppies doing on Sara's lehenga?
Masaba's FAB Style Tips!
Masaba's FAB Style Tips!
Recipe: Shumaila Chauhan's Stuffed Mushrooms
Recipe: Shumaila Chauhan's Stuffed Mushrooms
2 former babus get jail term in coal scam case
2 former babus get jail term in coal scam case
Aww! Meet These Li'l Tigers
Aww! Meet These Li'l Tigers
Ready to embrace JD-U if Nitish drops BJP: RJD
Ready to embrace JD-U if Nitish drops BJP: RJD

More like this

Esha Gupta Bewitches In Black!

Esha Gupta Bewitches In Black!

When Models Want To Have Some Fun

When Models Want To Have Some Fun

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances