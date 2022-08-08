News
Why is Anusha blushing?

Why is Anusha blushing?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
August 08, 2022 17:26 IST
Lingerie brand Walcoal India's maiden fashion show in Mumbai was a starry affair.

While Esha Gupta looked sensational as the showstopper, it was nostalgic to watch former supermodels Shamita Singha, Pia Trivedi, Nayanika Chatterjee and Binal Trivedi on the ramp.

Joining them on the show was singer-actor-anchor Anusha Dandekar and Saqib Saleem, who entertained the audience with their adorable chemistry.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani captures some of the fun moments from the ramp.

Take a look!

Anushka Dandekar and Saqib Saleem at Walcoal India show

Who's the mystery man in the hoodie?

 

Anushka Dandekar and Saqib Saleem at Walcoal India show

Yes, it's Saqib Saleem. He gets a warm hug... but from whom?

 

Anushka Dandekar and Saqib Saleem at Walcoal India show

Anusha Dandekar, that's who! As she entertained the audience with her singing, Saqib couldn't help being entranced by the beauties on the ramp.

 

Anushka Dandekar and Saqib Saleem at Walcoal India show

Anusha couldn't stop blushing when Saqib went down on his knees and kissed her hand.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
