Why is Anusha blushing?

Lingerie brand Walcoal India's maiden fashion show in Mumbai was a starry affair.

While Esha Gupta looked sensational as the showstopper, it was nostalgic to watch former supermodels Shamita Singha, Pia Trivedi, Nayanika Chatterjee and Binal Trivedi on the ramp.

Joining them on the show was singer-actor-anchor Anusha Dandekar and Saqib Saleem, who entertained the audience with their adorable chemistry.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani captures some of the fun moments from the ramp.

Take a look!

Who's the mystery man in the hoodie?

Yes, it's Saqib Saleem. He gets a warm hug... but from whom?

Anusha Dandekar, that's who! As she entertained the audience with her singing, Saqib couldn't help being entranced by the beauties on the ramp.

Anusha couldn't stop blushing when Saqib went down on his knees and kissed her hand.