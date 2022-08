When Esha Gupta walked the ramp for international lingerie brand Wacoal India, many hearts in the audience skipped a beat.

For the actor-model looked sensational in lovely satin night wear.

While its corset top and thigh-high slit effectively raised temperatures, it was her gorgeous gold-speckled net stockings that ensured no one could look away.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani captured Esha's fabulous moments on the ramp.