When Models Want To Have Some Fun

What do models do when they are not working?

How do they chill?

Well, here's what they do.

IMAGE: Aishwarya Suhsmita gets goofy! Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

IMAGE: Candice Pinto shuts out the world and soaks in the sun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Candice Pinto/Instagram

IMAGE: Janvi Deori is all set to party! Photograph: Kind courtesy Janvi Deori/Instagram

IMAGE: It's selfie time for Aditi Mishra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Mishra/Instagram

IMAGE: An award deserves a kiss... Deepti Gujral and Sanea Sheikh celebrate. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Gujral/Instagram

IMAGE: After a hectic fashion week, your bestie is what you need. And Reha Sukheja's toothsome smile shows just how happy she is to meet her friend. Photograph: Kind courtesy Reha Sukheja/Instagram

IMAGE: When Aasttha Ssidana decides to stand out! Photograph: Kind courtesy Aasttha Ssidana/Instagram