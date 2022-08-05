News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Models Want To Have Some Fun

When Models Want To Have Some Fun

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
August 05, 2022 12:55 IST
What do models do when they are not working?

How do they chill?

Well, here's what they do.

 

IMAGE: Aishwarya Suhsmita gets goofy! Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Candice Pinto shuts out the world and soaks in the sun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Candice Pinto/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janvi Deori is all set to party! Photograph: Kind courtesy Janvi Deori/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's selfie time for Aditi Mishra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Mishra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: An award deserves a kiss... Deepti Gujral and Sanea Sheikh celebrate. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Gujral/Instagram

 

IMAGE: After a hectic fashion week, your bestie is what you need. And Reha Sukheja's toothsome smile shows just how happy she is to meet her friend. Photograph: Kind courtesy Reha Sukheja/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When Aasttha Ssidana decides to stand out! Photograph: Kind courtesy Aasttha Ssidana/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shubra Aiyappa shares a smile. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubra Aiyappa/Instagram 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
Mouni, Kiara, Nora SHINE In Sparkly Saris
Malaika or Sara: Who's the HOTTEST Showstopper?
Don't Miss! Trendy Make-up Tips
Sporting black, Cong leaders led by Sonia hold protest
'Women don't want to be superior'
Traditional Recipe: Jayanti's Doodhi Ke Gatte & Kadhi
At a glance: What RBI's latest monetary policy says
Urmila Dazzles, Ananya Glows

Urmila Dazzles, Ananya Glows

What were puppies doing on Sara's lehenga?

What were puppies doing on Sara's lehenga?

