Don't Miss! Trendy Make-up Tips

The month of August brings with it the gift of festivals.

On August 11, India will celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Janmashtami falls on August 19 and Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 31.

In between, you have Kajari Teej on August 14 and Hartalika Teej on August 30.

It is also a landmark year in India's history; on August 15, we will celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.

On all these days, we are sure you will want to look your best.

To help you stand out, here are some make-up and accessory tips that we've culled from the FDCI's recently concluded India Couture Week.

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

No festival is complete without flowers.

While jasmine, roses and mogra may be the obvious choices to decorate your hair, how about some interesting experimentation with carnations or baby's breath?

False eyelashes are a great way to let your eyes do all the talking. Choose from a range of options -- curly, rainbow-coloured, spider inspired...

Game up your slick hairdo.

Add some glitter -- tinsels, coloured sequins are all great ways to accentuate your make-up.

Ditch the maang tikka for beaded hair bands.

Don't miss out the eyebrows -- disco brows with pigments and shimmer can glam up your overall look.