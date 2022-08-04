News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Don't Miss! Trendy Make-up Tips

Don't Miss! Trendy Make-up Tips

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 04, 2022 09:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The month of August brings with it the gift of festivals.

On August 11, India will celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Janmashtami falls on August 19 and Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 31.

In between, you have Kajari Teej on August 14 and Hartalika Teej on August 30.

It is also a landmark year in India's history; on August 15, we will celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.

On all these days, we are sure you will want to look your best.

To help you stand out, here are some make-up and accessory tips that we've culled from the FDCI's recently concluded India Couture Week.

Fashion trends to copy

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

No festival is complete without flowers.

While jasmine, roses and mogra may be the obvious choices to decorate your hair, how about some interesting experimentation with carnations or baby's breath?

 

Fashion trends to copy

False eyelashes are a great way to let your eyes do all the talking. Choose from a range of options -- curly, rainbow-coloured, spider inspired...

 

Fashion trends to copy

Game up your slick hairdo.

Add some glitter -- tinsels, coloured sequins are all great ways to accentuate your make-up.

 

Fashion trends to copy

Ditch the maang tikka for beaded hair bands.

 

Fashion trends to copy

Don't miss out the eyebrows -- disco brows with pigments and shimmer can glam up your overall look.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Mouni, Kiara, Nora SHINE In Sparkly Saris
Mouni, Kiara, Nora SHINE In Sparkly Saris
Would You Try This BOLD Bikini Trend?
Would You Try This BOLD Bikini Trend?
8 Tips To Make Your Wedding Memorable
8 Tips To Make Your Wedding Memorable
Take This AMAZING Bollywood Quiz
Take This AMAZING Bollywood Quiz
Can India Fight A Three-Front War?
Can India Fight A Three-Front War?
CWG: India's schedule on Thursday, August 4
CWG: India's schedule on Thursday, August 4
Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure: CID teams 'detained'
Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure: CID teams 'detained'

More like this

Malaika or Sara: Who's the HOTTEST Showstopper?

Malaika or Sara: Who's the HOTTEST Showstopper?

Magical Lehengas, Stunning Saris

Magical Lehengas, Stunning Saris

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances