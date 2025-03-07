Women, Your Birth Number Can Help You Succeed

By understanding the elements that rule your birth number, you can learn how to enhance your professional journey, improve your work life and grow in your career, says Vaishalli B Kalrra, founder of CosmicKues, an AI powered numerology chatbot.

Every year, on March 8, the world celebrates International Women's Day, dedicated to recognising their achievements, their resilience and progress across all walks of life.

But did you know that the date itself carries powerful numerological significance?

In numerology, Number 8 is a strong force linked with leadership, ambition and perseverance. It symbolises the balance between material success and personal growth.

By understanding your birth number, you can learn how to enhance your professional journey, improve your work life and grow in your career.

How to calculate your birth number

Write down the digits of your birth date.

Now, add the digits till you get a single digit.

For example, you were on March 21, 1997, you only add the date on which you were born and not the month and year. So, in this case, you will add 2+1. This equals 3, which is your birth number.

If you were born during the first nine days of the month, that date would be your birth number.

If you are born on the 19th of the month, and the total of your date is a two digit number, here how you would calculate your birth number: 1 + 9 = 10; you add the result (1 + 0 = 1) to find out your birth number.

Find out what your birth number signifies about your skills and how you can use it to succeed in your career:

Birth Number 1 (ruled by the Sun)

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo IMAGE: Reliance chairperson Nita Ambani, born on November 1, is ruled by the Sun.

Women with the birth number 1 are born leaders.

Their confidence, independence and initiative make them perfect for leadership positions.

They work best when they can lead projects and have an ambitious target to chase.

For those ruled by the Sun, setting clear career goals is essential.

However, they need to learn to balance assertiveness and encourage collaboration so they inspire rather than intimidate those around them.

They can achieve remarkable professional success if they are receptive to collaboration.

Birth Number 2 (ruled by the Moon)

IMAGE: American actor Jennifer Aniston, born on February 11, is ruled by the Moon. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Women with the birth number 2 are diplomatic and intuitive. Therefore, they are most suited for careers in negotiation and conflict resolution.

Their empathetic nature helps them build strong professional relationships and understand workplace dynamics better than any other birth number, thereby making them valuable assets to the team.

However, they need to work on their confidence and communication skills; this will ensure the team acknowledges their contribution.

Birth Number 3 (ruled by Jupiter)

Namita Thapar, executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, born on March 21, is ruled by Jupiter. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalav3190/Wikimedia Commons IMAGE:, executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, born on March 21, is ruled by Jupiter.

Creative and charming define women with the birth number 3.

Since they are natural communicators, they frequently excel in creative professions such as writing, marketing, media and design.

They are good public speakers and thought leaders who communicate compelling ideas effectively.

However, their enthusiasm can sometimes lead them to work on projects aimlessly. They must learn to channel their creativity with discipline and stay focused and structured.

Birth Number 4 (ruled by Uranus)

IMAGE: Author and creator of the Harry Potter series, J K Rowling, born on July 31, is ruled by Uranus. Photograph: Kind courtesy JK Rowling/Instagram

Women with the birth number 4 are known for their systematic approach to work as they are detail-oriented and hardworking.

They excel in roles that require structure and organisation, such as data-driven fields and project management.

Although they are dedicated and reliable, they can also be highly rigid in their thinking.

They must be open to new ideas and working methods and continuously upgrade their skill sets to drive career advancement.

Birth Number 5 (ruled by Mercury)

P V Sindhu, born on July 5, is ruled by Mercury. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives IMAGE: Shuttler, born on July 5, is ruled by Mercury.

Adaptable and sharp-witted, women with the birth number 5 thrive in dynamic environments. They flourish in industries that require innovation, communication and agility, such as sales, media and entrepreneurship.

Their ability to think on their feet makes them excellent problem solvers. However, their love for change can sometimes lead to inconsistency.

They must learn to stay committed to their goals and work on their ability to complete projects. This will help them to utilise their potential to the fullest.

Birth Number 6 (ruled by Venus)

Aliaa Bhatt, born on March 15, is ruled by Venus. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Singh/ANI Photo IMAGE: National award winning actor, born on March 15, is ruled by Venus.

Women with the birth number 6 make exceptional leaders in human resources, wellness and client relations due to their harmonious and nurturing nature.

They are born mediators; hence, they can resolve conflict at work seamlessly and maintain good relationships with everyone.

Responsible and sincere, they can sometimes find it hard to establish boundaries, leading to burnout.

They need to learn to prioritise self-care while excelling in their career and not let one take over the other.

Birth Number 7 (ruled by Neptune)

IMAGE: Film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor, born on June 7, is ruled by Neptune. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo

Women with the birth number 7 thrive in independent roles that require deep thinking and specialised knowledge.

Introspective and analytical, these women excel in academic fields where their intellect can be fully utilised.

However, their need for solitude can make networking and collaboration challenging.

They need to work on building professional relationships and getting out of their shells to drive career advancement.

Birth Number 8 (ruled by Saturn)

IMAGE: Badminton ace Saina Nehwal, born on March 17, is ruled by Saturn. Photograph: Kind courtesy PTI

Ambitious and strategic, women with the birth number 8 are drawn to leadership roles where they can navigate complex business landscapes.

They are born entrepreneurs and excel in roles that require long-term vision and resilience.

However, they can get overly focused on material success and have intense work ethics.

To achieve a fulfilling and sustainable career, they must balance ambition and emotional well-being.

Birth Number 9 (ruled by Mars)

Priyanka Chopra, born July 18, is ruled by Mars. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Actor, producer and entrepreneur, born July 18, is ruled by Mars.

Women with the birth number 9 are passionate, energetic and driven by purpose.

They are known for their deep compassion and desire to create positive societal change. Hence, they usually excel in roles that involve humanitarian efforts such as non-profits, social work and activism.

However, as these roles can be emotionally challenging, they must develop resilience to avoid emotional exhaustion.

They can maximise their impact and avoid being overwhelmed by channelling their energy into structured action plans.