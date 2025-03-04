Women We Admire: Savitribai Phule

This Women's Day week, we honour Savitribai Phule, India's first female teacher, who fearlessly fought for women's education, equality and social justice, reshaping the future for generations of women.

Born on January 3, 1831, in a small village called Naigaon in Maharashtra, Savitribai Phule's life was anything but ordinary.

At a time when the idea of women receiving an education was considered radical, she became India's first female teacher and an unrelenting force for social change.

Often called the Mother of Indian Feminism, Savitribai's legacy continues to inspire and guide India in the fight for gender equality and social justice.

Savitribai didn't walk alone. When she married Jyotirao Phule at the age of nine, she had no formal education. But Jyotirao, though just 13 years old, recognised her potential. Instead of adhering to conventional norms, he took it upon himself to teach her, showing her the power of learning.

Savitribai eagerly embraced education and, with Jyotirao's encouragement, pursued formal teacher training, something almost unheard of for women at the time.

Her drive for learning led her to eventually become India's first female teacher.

In 1848, alongside her husband, Savitribai opened the first school for girls in India at Bhide Wada in Pune. This was a game-changer in a society where girls' education was seen as unnecessary or even inappropriate.

Defying the deeply rooted patriarchy of the time, she showed that women, too, could teach, lead, and create meaningful change.

Beyond education, Savitribai was a fierce advocate for women's rights and social reform. She tirelessly campaigned for widow remarriage and spoke out against the cruelty faced by widows.

She led a barbers' strike to protest the inhumane practice of shaving widows' heads, a symbol of their social ostracisation.

At a time when women had little freedom, Savitribai's voice was a beacon of hope. She fought against infanticide and opened a rehabilitation centre for children born out of wedlock, offering them a second chance at life and dignity.

Savitribai's fight against the caste system was equally powerful. In a brave and symbolic act, she opened the water tank in her house to the 'untouchable' section of society, challenging the deeply ingrained social divisions that marked people as impure based on their caste.

This simple but profound gesture was an act of defiance against an unjust system that sought to keep people apart based on birth.

Her life wasn't without personal struggles.

When Jyotirao Phul, passed away in 1890, Savitribai once again refused to walk the traditional path. Instead, she led her husband's funeral procession and lit his pyre.

In a society where such rites were traditionally carried out by men, this act of courage was one of the first instances in Indian history where a woman performed these duties.

Savitribai's contributions went far beyond the classroom and the social reform she championed. She embodied resilience and courage, using her position to create lasting change in a society that sought to keep women in their place.

In her fight for women's rights, education and justice, she not only changed the lives of countless individuals but also helped pave the way for future generations to break free from the chains of oppression.

Her activism was about defying the gender roles that confined women. She was a pioneering voice in a male-dominated society, using education and reform to break down barriers that hindered women and marginalised communities.

Her efforts not only revolutionised education but also inspired future generations to fight for their rights and access to equality.

This Women's Day week, we remember Savitribai not just as a teacher but as a pioneer who reshaped Indian society. Her life is a powerful reminder of the importance of education, the need to challenge injustice and the incredible impact one person can have on the world.

Through her determination, Savitribai Phule showed us that change is possible even in the face of immense opposition.

Her legacy lives on, and her courage continues to inspire.

Information sources: INDC Network, Simplified UPSC, Vilakp Sangam