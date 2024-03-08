These Awesome Ladies Inspire Me Daily

Through their triumphs and struggles, these athletes have not only rewritten the narrative of women in sports but have also ignited a flame of empowerment and inspiration, asserts Laxmi Negi.

Entering the dynamic world of sports journalism, I discovered profound inspiration in the transformative journeys of extraordinary women athletes.

MC Mary Kom, the trailblazing boxer, stood as the epitome of resilience, becoming the first female athlete to compete at the highest level after embracing motherhood.

As I navigated my roles as a wife and mother, Serena Williams emerged as a symbol of unwavering strength and determination.

As I delved deeper into the stories of these remarkable athletes, including Simone Biles, Sania Mirza, Dutee Chand, and Sakshi Malik, I discovered a common thread of courage, authenticity, and perseverance.

Their stories serve as a guiding light, empowering me to navigate my own journey with resilience and determination both personally and professionally.

MC Mary Kom

Photograph: Kind Courtesy MC Mary Kom/Instagram

Hailing from a small town in Manipur, Mary's path to becoming a six-time World Champion is a story of resilience, defying norms, and showing that age is just a number.

Mary didn't just return to the ring after embracing motherhood; she faced doubts, even from her coaches, who questioned her choice to prioritise boxing over being a mom. Despite criticism about her strength post-cesarean section, Mary silenced everyone by winning Olympic medals.

Balancing the roles of a mother and a world-class athlete, Mary defied societal expectations, proving that motherhood is not a barrier but a source of strength.

IMAGE: Mary Kom with her beautiful family. Photograph: Kind Courtesy MC Mary Kom/Instagram

Her journey, filled with sacrifices and triumphs, goes beyond boxing, serving as inspiration for mothers worldwide.

As a young sports journalist, witnessing Mary Kom's remarkable comeback after motherhood was truly heartening. She broke barriers, proving that being a mom doesn't mean giving up on sports dreams.

Mary's story opened doors for aspiring athletes, showing that marriage and motherhood don't have to end a sports career. With unwavering determination and her sons cheering her on, Mary emerged as an inspiration for an entire generation.

Her dedication and triumphant spirit resonated in my own journey, navigating the challenges of balancing a career and family.

Serena Williams

Serena, the iconic figure in tennis, stands as a powerful symbol of strength and resilience.

Beyond her remarkable Grand Slam victories, she faced unwarranted criticism concerning her body and race. However, in the face of adversity, Serena not only dominated the tennis court but also illuminated the broader truth that a woman's strength transcends mere physical prowess, inspiring others to proudly embrace their individuality.

The tennis legend's unparalleled resilience shone brightly when she competed and triumphed at the Australian Open while pregnant. Her journey extended beyond the boundaries of tennis, evolving into a compelling testament to the strength of a woman challenging societal norms and breaking barriers.

Personally, Serena's victory resonated deeply with me, as I was on bed rest during my pregnancies; witnessing her secure a Grand Slam title while being 8 weeks pregnant heightened my admiration for this extraordinary champion.

Serena's emotional victory became a potent symbol of empowerment for women worldwide, dispelling the notion that motherhood and athleticism are mutually exclusive.

Facing both physical challenges and the emotional journey of impending motherhood, Serena's triumph transcended the tennis court, transforming into an emblem of resilience and the indomitable spirit of a woman.

Simone Biles

IMAGE: Simone Biles choose herself on the world's biggest stage. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Overcoming adversity, including sexual abuse, Simone has not only dominated gymnastics with her unparalleled skills but has also become a vocal advocate for mental health awareness.

Simone caught my attention not just for her astounding athleticism but also for her bold stance on mental health during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Choosing to step back from events to prioritise her well-being, she ignited crucial discussions about the mental health struggles athletes endure.

Her actions taught me that placing importance on mental health is not a sign of weakness but a vital aspect of self-care and ultimately, success.

Sania Mirza

Sania's trailblazing career in tennis has left an indelible mark, and her name resonates profoundly with the sport in India, particularly after embracing motherhood, vividly illustrates the possibilities of excelling in sports while nurturing a family.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Sania Mirza's story is a testament to overcoming societal norms. Battling against conservative expectations in her community, she defied religious clerics to pursue her passion for tennis.

Sania's resilience and determination send a compelling message to women, encouraging them to break societal barriers and pursue their dreams irrespective of societal expectations.

Sania's return to professional tennis after childbirth signifies not just physical resilience but also a commitment to personal growth.

As a mother myself, her story resonates deeply, inspiring me to prioritise self-care and personal goals while navigating the complexities of motherhood.

Sania's openness about her postpartum weight loss journey, shared through valuable Instagram videos, struck a chord with new mothers, eliciting gratitude for her candid and relatable approach.

Her journey is a powerful reminder that women can embrace their passions and aspirations at every stage of life, transcending societal expectations.

Dutee Chand

Dutee, the accomplished Indian sprinter, not only sped across tracks but also raced against societal prejudices as an openly gay athlete.

Amidst challenges, her authenticity emerged as a profound source of inspiration. Dutee's journey extends beyond breaking records; it's a compelling narrative of breaking stereotypes and embracing one's true self, illuminating a path towards inclusivity in sports.

Dutee's courageous decision to openly embrace her identity as an LGBTQ+ athlete underscores the importance of authenticity in the realm of sports.

Her fearlessness serves as a catalyst, encouraging me to cultivate an environment where my daughters can unabashedly embrace their true selves, fearlessly pursuing their passions.

Sakshi Malik

Sakshi's historic win at the Rio Olympics showcased the immense potential of Indian women in sports. Her journey, marked by resilience and triumph, has made her a symbol of inspiration.

Despite not having the same dominance as her contemporary Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi's Olympic victory speaks volumes about her tenacity and spirit. What sets her apart is her humility; despite being an Olympic medallist, she openly admires Vinesh, who continues to pursue her Olympic dream.

Sakshi's climb to the podium in 2016 wasn't just a personal victory; it resonated as a triumph for countless women who dared to dream.

It became a shared moment of resilience, a story that echoes with women worldwide. In that historic moment, Sakshi transformed from a mere athlete to a beacon of hope, proving the limitless possibilities for women in sports.

Today, Sakshi uses her voice to speak out against the alleged harassment faced by women wrestlers in the country. Her advocacy for a safer environment for girls in the sport reflects her commitment to empowering the next generation.

Sakshi's journey goes beyond medals; it's a testament to the strength and courage that women can bring to the world of sports.