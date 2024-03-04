Inspiring! These Women Followed Their Dreams!

Is there anything women can't do?

From protecting the nation as part of the armed forces to reaching new frontiers in rocket science to acing in business, they are breaking glass ceiling barriers and challenging tradition-created restrictions every day.

As we celebrate women achievers who are excelling in their careers, here are a few incredible tales of hard work and perseverance to inspire you this week.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi

All imaging: Satish Bodas/ 'When I give the command in front of the supreme commander of the armed forces and he takes my salute, that is the moment I have been dreaming of,' thentold Rediff.com 's Archana Masih days before she became the first-ever lady officer to lead an all-male contingent in the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2019, in New Delhi.Bhavana discusses the events and people in her life who encouraged her to live this dreamAll imaging: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com

Radhika shares her journey and lessons life has taught her with Rediff.com's Prasanna Zore HERE.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Gupta When she was a child,had the misfortune of being placed in a wrong position in an incubator by a nurse that led to a permanent tilt in her neck.'The girl with a broken neck' overcame the criticism surrounding her physical appearance to become the CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund.Radhika shares her journey and

You can read more about the motivational speaker and fashion influencer's journey in her interview with Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com HERE.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramsha Sultan/Instagram started creating beauty videos in 2017 because she "was bored with studying engineering".Today, the engineer-turned-MBA runs a business that has crossed the Rs-1-crore-a-month barrier.You can read more about the motivational speaker and fashion influencer's journey in

She talks about facing rejections and handling adversities with a positive attitude in this interview with Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier.

Photograph: Sreeram Selvaraj/ Rediff.com was 25 when she cracked the Union Civil Service examination to became India's first 100 per cent visually challenged person to be inducted into the Indian Foreign Service.She talks about facing rejections and handling adversities with a positive attitude

On March 19, 2023, Padma Lakshmi became the first trans lawyer in Kerala. But it wasn't an easy journey, she tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Padma Lakshmi 'I was an introvert who could not utter a word in front of others; today I argue my case in front of so many people,' says, who created history when she enrolled herself as a lawyer with the Bar Council of Kerala.On March 19, 2023, Padma Lakshmi became the first trans lawyer in Kerala. But it wasn't an easy journey,

"From the first day of my job to the last, I want to serve the people," she told Rediff.com's A Ganesh Nadar/Rediff.com in her interview.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohini Bhajibhakare cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt without private coaching.When she was posted in Salem, Tamil Nadu, she became the city's first female collector."From the first day of my job to the last, I want to serve the people," she

Chef Arora candidly talks about her most exciting career moments and learnings with Rediff.com's Vaihayasi Pande Daniel HERE.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Garima Arora/Instagram , the first woman chef to earn a Michelin star in 2019 followed by a second one in 2023, credits her father for helping her follow her dreams.She treats her guests as God and that, she believes, is the secret to success.Chef Arora candidly talks about

'Rishton ko kyun label karna hai?' she asks Divya Nair/Rediff.com in this candid interview.

Last year, Sushmita Sen brough her brave story to life on OTT in the series, Taali.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com , a transgender, left her home in Pune as a teenager to come to Mumbai and live a dignified life.In 2000, she founded an NGO, Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust, to create awareness about safe sex and provide counselling to transgenders.Four years later, she became the first transgender to file a petition in the Supreme Court of India that enabled her community to adopt children.Shreegauri, who has adopted a girl named Gayatri, calls herself the mother of several young girls who are either abandoned or forced to leave home due to personal and financial crises.'Rishton ko kyun label karna hai?'Last year, Sushmita Sen brough her brave story to life on OTT in the series,

You can get glimpses of her interesting journey HERE and HERE.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sam Panthaky/Wikimedia Commons



The late, who was born in 1913, was the only student in her batch of 36 students -- there were only six or seven girls in her class, Wikipedia -- to complete matriculation.She braved several obstacles before finding her niche as one of India's first female photojournalists.Her photographs and body of work continue to inspire those who came after her.You can get glimpses of her interesting journeyand

Dear Readers,

We'd like to hear from you.

Is there a woman in your life whom you admire most?

It could be your mother, sister, your wife or your daughter, who has taught you the true meaning of life.

It could also be your school teacher, a colleague you work with, who has made a small, but significant difference in your life or your career.

Send us a photograph of the woman you admire the most to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject line: Woman I Admire) along your NAME, AGE, LOCATION and a small write-up explaining why she holds a special place in your life.