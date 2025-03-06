Women We Admire: India's Brave Ranis

This Women's Day Week, we pay tribute to the extraordinary courage, resilience and leadership of three iconic queens -- Rani Lakshmibai, Rani Chennamma and Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar.

Rani Lakshmibai, Jhansi's fearless warrior queen, led her forces against the British during the Revolt of 1857, becoming a symbol of resistance and patriotism. Her unwavering spirit continues to inspire generations.

About 100 years before her, Rani Chennamma of Kittur was among the first Indian rulers to rebel against British rule, refusing to bow before colonial oppression. Her defiance laid the foundation for future struggles against imperialism.

Meanwhile, Malwa's Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar proved that governance was not just a man's domain. She ruled her kingdom with wisdom, justice and vision, fostering prosperity and cultural revival.

These queens were not just rulers; they were trailblazers who redefined leadership, challenging patriarchal norms and proving that women could lead with strength and dignity.

Their legacies remind us that the fight for equality and justice is eternal, making them timeless inspirations for everyone.

Ahilyabai Holkar: The Philosopher Queen of Malwa

Ahilyabai Holkar stands as a beacon of enlightened leadership in 18th century India. As the ruler of the Malwa kingdom, she exemplified wisdom, administrative acumen and deep compassion, earning her the title of Philosopher Queen.

Born in the village of Chondi in Jamkhed, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, on May 31, 1725, Ahilyabai hailed from a modest background. Her father, Mankoji Shinde, who served as the village patil (chief), defied societal norms to ensure that Ahilyabai received an education.

Her life took a significant turn when Malhar Rao Holkar, a prominent Maratha commander, noticed her piety and character. Impressed by her demeanour, he arranged her marriage to his son Khanderao, making her part of the influential Holkar family.

Tragedy struck in 1754 when Khanderao was killed during the siege of Kumher. This loss was compounded by the death of her father-in-law Malhar Rao in 1766. The subsequent death of her son Male Rao Holkar in 1767 left the kingdom without a male heir.

Amid these calamities, Ahilyabai ascended to the throne, initially as a regent and later as the sovereign ruler of Malwa.

Her reign from 1767 to 1795 is often hailed as the zenith of the Holkar dynasty. She shifted the capital to Maheshwar on the banks of the Narmada river, transforming it into a thriving centre of culture and commerce.

Her administration was marked by progressive policies. She promoted trade and industrialisation, notably advancing the textile and silk industries.

Her governance ensured that artisans and farmers prospered, leading to economic stability in the region.

Despite being a benevolent ruler, Ahilyabai was not averse to military challenges. She personally led her army into battle, defending her kingdom from plundering invaders. Her leadership in warfare was as commendable as her administrative skills, showcasing her versatility as a ruler.

Ahilyabai's legacy is etched in the numerous temples, ghats and dharmashalas she commissioned across India.

Her patronage extended to the reconstruction of significant Hindu temples, including the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, which had been previously destroyed.

Her contributions to religious architecture are a testament to her devotion and vision.

Ahilyabai, who passed away on August 13, 1795, was a pioneer in social reforms as well.

She championed the rights of widows, allowing them to retain their husband's wealth and adopt children, a progressive stance in a patriarchal society.

Her court was a haven for poets, scholars and artists, reflecting her commitment to cultural enrichment.

Ahilyabai Holkar's reign is often cited as a golden age in Malwa's history.

Her governance model, which blended economic development with social welfare, serves as an enduring example of enlightened leadership.

Her life and rule continue to inspire, embodying the ideals of wisdom, courage and benevolence.

In recognition of her contributions, institutions such as the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore bear her name, ensuring that her legacy endures in contemporary times.

Sources: Government of India, Indian culture; Britannica; Devi Ahilyavishwavidyalaya

Rani Chennamma: India's first female freedom fighter

Kittur Rani Chennamma stands as a pioneering figure in India's struggle against British colonial rule, leading one of the earliest armed resistances by an Indian ruler.

Her defiance against the British East India Company has cemented her legacy as a symbol of valour and patriotism.

Chennamma was born on November 14, 1778, in Kakati, a small village in Karnataka's Belagavi district. She belonged to the Lingayat community.

From a young age, she received training in horse riding, sword fighting and archery; skills that would later define her leadership in battle.

At the age of 15, she married Raja Mallasarja, the ruler of the princely state of Kittur.

This marriage introduced her to the intricacies of statecraft and governance, preparing her for the challenges that lay ahead.

The early 19th century was a tumultuous period for Kittur.

In 1816, Raja Mallasarja passed away, leaving Chennamma to assume the responsibilities of the state.

The situation worsened with the death of her only son in 1824, leaving Kittur without a direct male heir. So Chennamma adopted Shivalingappa, naming him the successor to the throne. This move aimed to ensure the continuity of Kittur's sovereignty amidst external threats.

But the British East India Company, under Governor-General Lord Dalhousie's Doctrine of Lapse, refused to recognise him as her heir and sought to annex Kittur into their expanding empire. Chennamma's appeals to the British authorities were met with rejection, leaving her with no choice but to prepare for armed resistance.

In October 1824, Chennamma led her forces against the British. Despite being outnumbered, her strategic acumen led to a significant victory, resulting in the death of British collector St John Thackeray and the capture of two British officers. This victory was a testament to her leadership and the resilience of her forces.

The British launched a second assault with reinforced troops.

After intense battles, Chennamma was captured and imprisoned in Bailhongal Fort, where she remained until her death on February 21, 1829.

Kittur Rani Chennamma's defiance against British colonial rule and her role as a warrior queen have made her an enduring symbol of bravery and patriotism.

Her legacy continues to inspire Indian women to challenge societal norms and pursue roles in defence, politics and leadership and contribute to the ongoing struggle for gender equality in India.

Chennamma's life and legacy are commemorated annually during the Kittur Utsav, held October 22-24. Her samadhi (burial place) in Bailhongal is maintained as a site of historical significance.

In 2007, a statue of Rani Chennamma was unveiled in the Parliament complex in New Delhi, honouring her contribution to India's history. A train -- the Rani Chennamma Express, which connects Bengaluru and Kolhapur -- also pays tribute to her legacy.

Kittur Rani Chennamma's life is a testament to courage, leadership and the relentless pursuit of justice. Her story continues to inspire and empower, reminding us never to succumb to oppression.

Source: National Book Trust, India

Rani Lakshmibai: The Fearless Queen of Jhansi

Rani Lakshmibai, born Manikarnika Tambe on November 19, 1828, in Varanasi, emerged as a formidable figure in the Indian Rebellion of 1857, symbolising resistance against British colonial rule.

Her life story is a testament to courage, leadership and unwavering patriotism.

Manikarnika, affectionately called Manu, was born to Moropant Tambe and Bhagirathi Sapre.

Her father served as a court advisor under Peshwa Bajirao II in Bithoor, where Manu was raised.

Growing up in the peshwa's household, she received an unconventional education for a Brahmin girl of her time, learning to read and write and training in martial arts, sword fighting and horseback riding.

In 1842, at the age of 14, Manu married Maharaja Gangadhar Rao Newalkar of Jhansi and was renamed Lakshmibai in honour of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi.

The couple had a son in 1851 but he died in infancy.

To secure an heir, they adopted a relative's son, Anand Rao, shortly before the maharaja's death in 1853.

The British East India Company, under the Doctrine of Lapse, refused to recognise the adopted heir and annexed Jhansi, offering Lakshmibai a pension and ordering her to leave the palace.

The Rebellion of 1857 marked a turning point in Lakshmibai's life.

Initially, she remained loyal to the British but, as unrest grew, she became a central figure in the uprising.

In June 1857, the rebels seized Jhansi and Lakshmibai assumed control, strengthening defences and preparing for an inevitable British assault.

In March 1858, British forces led by Sir Hugh Rose besieged Jhansi. Lakshmibai's leadership during the siege was exemplary; she rallied her troops and defended the fort with remarkable tenacity.

Despite her efforts, the British breached the fort's defences in April 1858. Lakshmibai, refusing to surrender, escaped with her son and a small contingent and continued to resist British forces.

After fleeing Jhansi, Lakshmibai joined forces with other rebel leaders, including Tatya Tope. They captured the strategic city of Gwalior in June 1858, aiming to consolidate rebel positions. However, British forces advanced on Gwalior, leading to a decisive battle.

On June 17, 1858, dressed in male attire, Lakshmibai fought valiantly but was killed in combat near Kotah-ki-Serai.

Rani Lakshmibai's legacy as a fearless warrior queen has been immortalised in Indian history.

Her defiance against the British rule and her role in the 1857 rebellion have made her a symbol of resistance and patriotism.

Poems, songs and stories celebrate her bravery, inspiring future generations in India's struggle for independence.

Rani Lakshmibai's life embodies the spirit of resistance against oppression. Her courage and leadership during one of India's pivotal historical moments continue to inspire and resonate, symbolising the enduring fight for freedom and justice.

Source: Britannica



