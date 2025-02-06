Namita Thapar Is A Classy Shark

Namita Thapar from Shark Tank has her style game on lock. From Chanel to Gucci, she knows luxury like the back of her hand.

Be it on-screen or off-screen, she serves high-fashion avatars like a pro.

IMAGE: Can we just call Namita Thapar the best-dressed shark in the tank? All photographs: Kind courtesy Namita Thapar/Instagram

IMAGE: Pearls? Check. Satin corset? Check. Lace ensemble? You bet! It all spells c-l-a-s-s-y!

IMAGE: She’s rocking this brat green futuristic look.

IMAGE: Namrata is a vision in this Barbie core-meets-desi girl look!

IMAGE: When the Valentine’s Day is round the corner, this bookmark-worthy red polka dotted dress paired with heart-shaped earrings is a total mood.

IMAGE: She turns heads in a floor-sweeping purple gown.

IMAGE: She looks fantastic in lilac, pearls and those iconic Christian Louboutin nude heels.

IMAGE: Namrata steals the spotlight in a ravishing black gown and diamond jewellery.

IMAGE: That red pout and winged eyeliner is on fleek!

