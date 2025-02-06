HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Namita Thapar Is A Classy Shark

REDIFF STYLE
February 06, 2025

Namita Thapar from Shark Tank has her style game on lock. From Chanel to Gucci, she knows luxury like the back of her hand.

Be it on-screen or off-screen, she serves high-fashion avatars like a pro.

Namita Thapar

IMAGE: Can we just call Namita Thapar the best-dressed shark in the tank? All photographs: Kind courtesy Namita Thapar/Instagram

 

Namita Thapar

IMAGE: Pearls? Check. Satin corset? Check. Lace ensemble? You bet! It all spells c-l-a-s-s-y!

 

Namita Thapar

IMAGE: She’s rocking this brat green futuristic look.

 

Namita Thapar

IMAGE: Namrata is a vision in this Barbie core-meets-desi girl look!

 

Namita Thapar

IMAGE: When the Valentine’s Day is round the corner, this bookmark-worthy red polka dotted dress paired with heart-shaped earrings is a total mood.

 

Namita Thapar

IMAGE: She turns heads in a floor-sweeping purple gown.

 

Namita Thapar

IMAGE: She looks fantastic in lilac, pearls and those iconic Christian Louboutin nude heels.

 

Namita Thapar

IMAGE: Namrata steals the spotlight in a ravishing black gown and diamond jewellery.

 

Namita Thapar

IMAGE: That red pout and winged eyeliner is on fleek!

