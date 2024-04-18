News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Alia Is A 'Truly International Star'

Why Alia Is A 'Truly International Star'

Source: ANI
April 18, 2024 09:44 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is thrilled to feature on Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list.

Tom Harper, who collaborated with Alia on her first Hollywood movie, Heart Of Stone, wrote an article in the magazine praising her as a 'truly international star'.

'There is a grace to the way she goes about her work: Focused, open to ideas, and willing to take creative risks. One of my favourite moments in the film came from an improvisation at the end of a take where she took the emotional thread and ran with it,' Tom wrote.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Reacting to it, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, 'Honoured to be a part of the #TIME100 @time. Thank you dearest #TomHarper for your kind kind words.'

Dev Patel also featured on the Time 100 list.

Dev's profile was written by Get Out and Nope actor Daniel Kaluuya.

'Dev radiates goodness. His humanity shines through every time he graces the screen, leaving you no choice but to root for him even when his character is doing something foul; his presence makes you understand where he's coming from,' Daniel wrote, praising Monkey Man, which Dev directed and acted in.

Source: ANI
